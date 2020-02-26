It’s with great sadness we announce the passing of Grand Chief Noll C. Derriksan, he was surrounded by his loving family and friends. Noll is survived by his wife Suki, son Jayes, brothers Ron and Kelly and plenty of nieces and nephews. He was born August 10, 1940 in Kelowna and grew up in Westbank. Noll was a free spirit and enjoyed many activities outdoors which included hunting, fishing and exploring our land before development had taken place. Noll was an internationally renowned artist and had many forms of inspiration, many from which came from our land and animals. He had created numerous paintings, pottery, and graphics. He was very supportive to new and emerging artists and had developed numerous programs, not only for our members but province wide. Art was truly his greatest passion and to take part of amazing history of BC Native Art. He spent long hours creating art with his beloved son Jayes, who meant the world to him.

Noll was very active politically and was first elected a Council position in June 9, 1966.Then was elected Chief of Westbank First Nation for the terms of June 9, 1968 until June 12, 1974. He was one of the younger Chiefs during that time not only within our Nation but across Canada. Noll was an extremely innovative thinker and a firm believer in Title and Rights for indigenous peoples.

Noll stood his ground on many issues dear to his heart, never swaying from his sense of truth and duty. May he rest in Peace knowing he was a most precious mentor/teacher to many.

…Never Tire of doing what is right…

2 Thessalonians 3:33

Amen.

A Service for the late Noll will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:00 am Elder’s Hall 3225 Shannon Lake Rd, West bank, B.C. Burial to follow at the Westbank First Nation Cemetery. Condolences can be sent to the family by going to www.firstmemorialfuneralkelowna.com Arrangements entrusted with First Memorial Funeral Services, Kelowna, BC 250-762-2299 Link: www.firstmemorialfuneralkelowna.com

