September 9, 1958 – June 27, 2019

Leland passed away at Kelowna General Hospital on June 27th, 2019 alongside family after fighting a courageous battle with Cancer. Leland was born September 9th, 1958 in Oxbow, Saskatchewan to Justin and Shirley Ray. Leland was the eldest of five children.

Leland was predeceased by his loving Father Justin in 2013 and Daughter Krista Lynn in 2014. Leland is survived by his devoted and loving Wife Cheryl of 46 years and two Children Jason Ray, Jessica (Tony) Catanzaro. His four Grandsons; Tyler, Christopher, Kyle and Quentin. His Mother Shirley and siblings; Myles (Cheryl), Debora, Kelly and Monica (Ted). Leland will also be fondly remembered by his several Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. He also is missed by his cat Sadie.

Leland Worked at Campion Marine for several years. He enjoyed long excursions on his 100th anniversary Harley Davidson, spending time with his grandsons, gardening, fishing, camping and family dinners with his very large family. Leland will be missed greatly.

In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be made to the BC SPCA https://spca.bc.ca/donate/ or BC Cancer Foundation https://bccancerfoundation.com/ways-donate/gift-memory.

A celebration of life will be held at Everden Rust Funeral Home, 1910 Windsor Rd, Kelowna BC on Sunday, July 7th 2019 at 9 am.