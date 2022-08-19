Remigio ‘Remi’ Giovanni Picco

August 19, 2022

1926-2022 ~

Today my mom (Melcha Picco) and I (Theah Picco-Crockett) celebrate the incredible life of a man who truly exemplified a life well lived, my dad, Remi Picco. Born in Flibano, Italy, he immigrated to Canada as a child, where his father was stationed in Moyie in the Crowsnest Pass as a Foreman on the railroad.

It was there that he received his first accordion and his love of music and this instrument was born. Remi went to University in Victoria, British Columbia to become a teacher. And, even though he only taught school for a short period of time, it ignited his love of teaching which many of his music students over the years can attest to the patience, love, and dedication he put into every lesson.

He moved to Vancouver, BC, where he opened a clothing store, Picco’s Men’s Wear, and began very successfully to invest in Real Estate. This is where, at the age of 41, this dashing entrepreneur bachelor was swept off his feet by a beautiful, vibrant preschool teacher, my mom, and with whom he just celebrated 52 years of marriage. In 1976, on a random trip to Kelowna, BC, he stumbled upon a piece of property for sale that captured his heart, and he bought it on the spot. And so begins the second chapter of his life. He sold everything in Vancouver and gave up his business to follow his true passion, music. My dad was a competitor and then eventually a judge at the Kimberly Accordion Music Festival, where he always won his categories, as well as winning the Congeniality Award every single year. This makes perfect sense if you have ever had the pleasure of meeting my dad and seeing those sparkly blue eyes, the greatest smile ever, and heard his corny jokes that cracked him up every time he told them. Remi’s other passion was travel, and he truly travelled the world: Europe, Egypt, Australia, Brazil, Japan, and the United States.

He loved immersing himself in different cultures and had lasting friendships from every place he visited. So, as we look back, we find so much joy through our sadness in celebrating the fact that he had the courage to follow his dreams and lived life fully in every moment.

My dad firmly requested no funeral or flowers. So, if you feel inclined to celebrate him today, please listen to your favourite music, smile at a stranger, tell someone a corny joke, do a random act of kindness, savour some of his favourite Okanagan cherries, peas and corn, or finally sign up for music lessons of the instrument you’ve always wanted to learn.

Celebrate your life as you celebrate his.

