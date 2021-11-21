November 21, 2021

Ted was born in Radisson Saskatchewan during the great depression. These early hard years shaped much of his life going forward.

After graduating from the University of Saskatchewan, he moved to Alberta eventually settling in Calgary. He spent his entire career working in the oil and gas industry. Upon retirement, he moved to Kelowna B.C. where he resided until recently.

We feel very fortunate that he was able to live in his own home until the end. He was a steadfast friend, his word was a promise, and he never spoke poorly of anyone.

He is survived by his partner Sylvia Knowles and his children Tina, Stephen and Lyle. He is also survived by Sylvia’s children Leah, David and Tara. He leaves one surviving sibling George of Tisdale Saskatchewan.

Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the families care of Park Place Funeral Home of Sherwood Park, Alberta.Obituary