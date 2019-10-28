Born in Scotland, Terry passed away at 76 years of age, in Kamloops B.C.. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years this December 16th, Lilly Trudeen Cheyne (ne: Lyne); his children, Carla “Michelle”(Kevin) Shute(ne:Cheyne) & Joseph Daniel (Samantha) Cheyne; his grandson, Jethro Thomas Shute, and his brother Brian Cheyne.

Predeceased by: Cousin, Maureen (Charles) Porter (ne:Cheyne); Brother, Norman Cheyne Jnr.; Sister, Kathleen (Roy) Mennie (ne:Cheyne); Brother- in-Law, Roy Mennie; Father, Norman Cheyne Snr.; Mother, Isabella (“Ella”) May Cheyne.

Terry spent most of the past two years @ The Royal Inland Hospital of Kamloops and the family wishes to send it’s most sincere gratitude to all the staff! Despite this, Terry’s love for Jehovah weathered all the storms that life brought and he went to sleep faithful to his heavenly father. He is missed but his everlasting future is “Just around the Corner.”

Memorial Service to be held November 2nd and 4 pm at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness, 270 Leigh Rd, Kamloops, BC.