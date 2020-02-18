February 18, 2020

Vern Bartel went to be with his Lord and Saviour on February 18, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Erna, daughter Renae (Greg), son Regan (Diana), and grandchildren: Taylor, Kaden, Jace, Connell, and brother Lloyd (Anne). He was predeceased by his first wife Lil (2008), as well as his parents and sister Gladys.

Vern was born in Drake, Saskatchewan on November 28, 1937 and grew up on the farm. He moved to Swift Current where he met Lil and together spent 40 years working and raising their family. They moved to Kelowna in 2002 where they enjoyed their retirement years living close to their grandchildren and making trips to Arizona. Vern enjoyed following the Rockets, socializing with friends, and the simple pleasures of life – taking care of his garden, going for coffee, and spending time with his family. Vern’s faith was an integral part of his life and he is now living in wholeness with his Saviour.

The family would like to express their thanks to Dr. Schriemer as well as to the Kelowna Hospice House for the care they gave him during his illness.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, February 24 at Willow Park Church, 439 Hwy 33. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Mennonite Central Committee.

Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com

