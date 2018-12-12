April 29, 1942 – December 12, 2018

It is with great heartbreak and sadness that we announce the passing of Bert Kent – husband, brother, uncle, great uncle and brother-in-law. Bert is survived by his wife, Wendy, of 47 years, sister, Betty Rempel (Pete), brother, Gordon Kent (Grace), and many, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Bert was born in Kelowna and lived in the Rutland area of Kelowna. He graduated from Rutland High School and attended Grade 13 at Kelowna High School. He moved to Vancouver and worked with cash registers, typewriters and office equipment. Early on he and a work colleague travelled across Canada to the Maritimes distributing STP and other products (a great travelling experience). Bert moved to Kamloops in the late 60’s and continued in the office equipment and furniture business.

Bert participated in sports all his life (can’t think of many he was not involved in!), but his passions were always hockey, skiing, sailing, hiking and spending time in the mountains. Bert reluctantly gave up hockey a few years ago but always maintained contact with his hockey buddies. He was part of a close coffee group and attended as often as he could.

Bert was a kind, gentle, genuinely good man with many lifelong friends he kept in touch with. He loved his family first and foremost. He had a great sense of humour, was an artist, loved everything about history, exploration and puttering in his garden. He loved people, animals, birds and had Stellar’s jays eating peanuts from his hand (crows were coming around!). He understood the sheer force of life and lived his life that way.

Bert was awarded a Medal of Bravery by the Governor General, The Honourable David Johnston, in October 2016 in Ottawa for being part of a three-man rescue team (hockey buddies) in rescuing a woman who had fallen through the ice into the Thompson River near the ANA Vets Club in Kamloops in the early spring of 2014.

Bert was a member of the Kamloops Canoeing Club, Tod/Mountain (Sun Peaks) Ski Club, Outdoor Club, Overlander Ski Club, Sailing Club and was a long-time member of the Kiwanis Club.

Bert will be greatly missed by his many friends and acquaintances, neighbours and his loving family.

Many sincere thanks and gratitude to all the remarkable doctors and nurses in the ER and ICU at Royal Inland Hospital for their compassionate care and attention to Bert in his final days.

No service by request. A celebration of Bert’s life will be held in the spring in more favourable weather.

On-line condolences may be made to: www.schoeningfuneralservices.com.

Schoening Funeral Services