5 new winery, cidery, distillery and brewery tasting rooms to try

One of my favourite, tourist in your own town things to do is visit new wineries, breweries and cideries. It seems that no matter how often I’m out there are always new places opening up, which is great. If you haven’t yet been out to visit these spots, do yourself a favour and get out there and explore, pick a region, support a new local business and stop in and some of your favourites in the same region; you won’t be disappointed.

1. Squeezed Winery, Oliver

This winery has been making wine for five years until now you’d find their wines in may cold beer and wine stores, restaurants and grocery stores. While you can still pick up these wines at these places now you can visit their tasting room which opened in June. These easy drinking fruit forward wines are a great every day drinkers, when you visit the tasting room they’ll say that their wines pair well with sitting on a patio with your friends creating new memories. Hours are 11am-6pm daily. On-site are also two guest suites located right above the tasting room. Learn more at www.drinksqueezed.ca

2. Four Shadows Vineyard and Winery, Naramata

New on the Naramata Bench this winery opened in May and is featuring some great wines including Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Merlot, Pinot Blanc and Riesling. There is a photo on the wall that has an image of the owners’ four children showing the shadows on the ground, which is how they named their winery. This winery has a guest cottage that you can rent and spend your time overlooking the vineyards in Naramata. Hours are 11am-6pm Monday-Saturday. To learn more visit https://fourshadowsvineyard.com/

3. Upside Cider, Kelowna

I was lucky enough to be part of a group that got to visit a few days before they officially opened their doors in June. These tasty ciders come from fruit throughout the Okanagan, and offer semi-sweet and late harvest dry ciders. On-site you’ll also find a farm market Sun Real Organics selling organic produce, and try their cheese and charcuterie boards, they also have a plant base option. Hours are 10am-9pm Sunday-Thursday + 11am-11pm Friday-Saturday. Learn all about this new cidery at https://www.upsidecider.com/

4. Slackwater Brewing, Penticton

This brewery opened in Penticton in June and is serving beer from twelve draft taps, enjoy from one of two tasting bars in the building. Hungry? They serve pub inspired food that will all go great with your beer. While they are new they have already won awards for their beer including People’s Choice “Best Beer” at Okanagan Fest of Ale and People’s Choice “Best Brewery” at Great Okanagan Beer Fest. Open 11:30am-10pm Monday-Thursday + 11am-12am Friday + 10am-12am Saturday + 10am-10am Sunday. Find out more about this new spot at https://slackwaterbrewing.com/

5. Alchemist Distiller, Summerland

Opened in May you’ll find apple based gin, apple liqueur and absinthe on their tasting bar. This Craft Distillery offers three products to choose from and is open 12pm-6pm daily. Learn more: https://www.alchemistdistiller.ca/

About the author:

Christina Ferreira is the owner of Impact Events & Brand Management located in Kelowna. When not helping businesses with their events and getting their brand out to the world she’s busy exploring the Okanagan’s beaches, wineries, patios and hiking with her dogs Grace and Penny.

christina@impactevents.ca