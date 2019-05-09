The Great Okanagan Beer Festival takes place this weekend

5 Things to do this weekend in the Okanagan

Check out this events column from Okanagan events guru Christina Ferreira

The great thing about living in the Okanagan is that there is always so much to do once the warm weather hits. Weather you are looking for a family friendly event to celebrate Mother’s Day or want to drink beer in a parking lot here’s a list I’ve come up with that gives you a reason to not focus on yard work.

1.Peachland Pier Grand Opening May 11, Peachland

If you haven’t yet been to the brand new all accessible Peachland Pier this is a great weekend to check it out. From 1pm-5pm this Saturday, May 11 there will be live music and entertainment, an artisan marketplace, food truck, gifts for mom and the official opening ceremony is at 3:30pm. It will be an afternoon of fun for the whole family.

2. Okanagan Mascot Games May 11-12, Vernon

A first time event where you will watch some of your favourite mascots compete in fun games. An event for the whole family to get out, watch and cheer on these mascots. Takes place Saturday, May 11 + Sunday, May 12 from 10:00am-4:00pm at Kal Tire Place In Vernon.

3. Rent a Boat, daily, Kelowna

It may be spring but this weekend the forecast is calling for us to hit 30 degrees. While it may be a bit chilly to be in the water we can get out on the water. The Downtown Marina is open and has boats available for rent so grab your friends and enjoy the water.

4. Visit a Farmer’s Market, May 11, Kelowna and Penticton

Support local farmers, bakers, crafters and artisans while enjoying a morning outdoors and get your fresh produce for the week. I always find new favourites from these small producers and get to talk to the owners and learn and see their passion in what they are doing.

5. Patio Parking Lot Party at Train Station Pub, May 11, Kelowna

View this post on Instagram

ALERT: We are only 1 month out from #GOBF2019 Main Event! The countdown is on! Things to do before May 11: 1. Get your tickets! We are over 60% sold out. Tickets in bio. 2. Start planning your costume! New for #GOBF2019 we will be hosting the Best Costume Contest. We will be taking photos of the best dressed at the fest and then once everyone's hangover has subsided we will host a contest on our Facebook page. The person with the most votes will win 2 All Access passes for #GOBF2020. Dress to impress! 3. Start making a list of all the amazing brews and ciders you want to taste. We have over 60+ Breweries and 120+ Brews. 4. Book the weekend off work! You won't want to miss Official Great Okanagan Beer Festival Afterparty at @trainstationpub #okanaganlifestyle #kelownanow #kelowna #okanagan #kelownabuzz #countdown #1month #music #beer #bcbeer #craftbeerbc #bccraftbeer

A post shared by Great Okanagan Beer Festival (@gobeerfest) on

The Great Okanagan Beer Festival main event is sold out but that doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy an afternoon of beer, live music and tasty bites. Music starts at 3:30pm.

About the author:

Christina Ferreira is the owner of Impact Events & Brand Management located in Kelowna. When not helping businesses with their events and getting their brand out to the world she’s busy exploring the Okanagan’s beaches, wineries, patios and hiking with her dogs Grace and Penny.

christina@impactevents.ca

Previous story
COLUMN: The future isn’t what we thought it would be

Just Posted

Salvation Army celebrates 100 years in Rutland

The Salvation Army in Rutland is celebrating 100 years of Christmas kettles… Continue reading

Thieves strike downtown Kelowna parking metres

Kelowna RCMP are once again investigating damaged and emptied parking metres

Former Kelowna Rockets lace up for IIHF Championships

Three Rockets will represent thier countries starting Friday

Alleged Rutland killer tells cops he’s not the suspect

The trial for Steven Randy Pirko continued May 9, where a recording was played of his arrest

City of Kelowna responds to DropBike

DropBike released their statement May 1

VIDEO: Okanagan drivers aren’t bothered by installation of speed monitors

If motorists are pinned on the monitor going over the speed limit, a ticket could be mailed out

Highway 1 closed near Revelstoke tomorrow for avalanche control

Expect individual closures east of Revelstoke for up to two hours

Grand Forks fire department under investigation for alleged bullying and harassment

WorkSafeBC prevention officer conducts inspection after firefighter makes report

Okanagan Walks to Make Cystic Fibrosis History

Penticton and Vernon two of 11 that have events taking place Saturday, May 26

Beyak suspended from Senate over refusal to delete racist letters from website

Lynn Beyak was suspended Thursday without pay

False alarm: Life jacket floating in the water temporarily halts BC ferries’ sailing

Lifeboats were deployed from the Coastal Renaissance to have a closer look, but no person was found

Two new blazes sparked in Kamloops fire Centre

Environment Canada is calling for temperatures of 30 C by Friday

Scammers set up fake online fundraiser for family of B.C. border crash victim

Fraudulent GoFundMe page caught and shut down, as real campaign nears $100K goal

59 arrested, weapons and drugs seized in latest probe by B.C.’s anti-gang unit

Officers with Abbotsford Police and Surrey RCMP were also apart of project Para Bellum

Most Read