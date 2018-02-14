Albas: Leadership needed from PM on trade battle

Central Okanagan Similkameen Nicola MP Dan Albas’s weekly column

In my report last week, I wrote about the trade war between B.C. and Alberta. This spat has resulted in many British Columbia wineries ending up as political pawns, currently shut out of the Alberta marketplace.

I find this completely unacceptable.

This situation was in no way created by the B.C. wine industry but rather a politically motivated campaign by two NDP provincial governments.

The greater challenge is the Trudeau Liberal Government has repeatedly stated the Trans Mountain pipeline project is in Canada’s national interest and will get built.

However, missing from the Prime Minister’s statements is when the Trans Mountain pipeline will be built and what measures he is prepared to invoke in order to ensure that federal jurisdiction is not impugned.

In the absence of any federal leadership on this file, B.C. and Alberta have been left alone to duke it out.

As the Official Opposition, we attempted to encourage the Liberals to show some leadership this week with a motion we tabled in the House of Commons.

The motion was as follows:

“That, given the Trans Mountain Expansion Project is in the national interest, will create jobs and provide provinces with access to global markets, the House call on the Prime Minister to prioritize the construction of the federally-approved Trans Mountain Expansion Project by taking immediate action, using all tools available; to establish certainty for the project, and to mitigate damage from the current interprovincial trade dispute, tabling his plan in the House no later than noon on Thursday, February 15, 2018.”

I participated in the debate over this motion and also voted in support of it.

Unfortunately the motion was defeated.

It was no surprise when the NDP opposed this motion. The NDP have consistently opposed pipeline projects in the House of Commons.

It was a surprise when, not only did the Liberals oppose this motion, they did so unanimously.

That means even Liberal members of Parliament from British Columbia voted against a motion that would support their B.C. wine industry and direct the Prime Minister to do his job, show federal leadership and end this dispute that is causing serious harm to the B.C. wine industry.

This follows a similar pattern where last week, when Liberal MP’s voted against a motion that directed any costs incurred to taxpayers, as a result of a Member of Parliament receiving a gift or hospitality benefit found in a conflict of interest, be repaid by the member in question.

We already know that if a single parent is declared not to be eligible for the Canada Child Benefit, any benefits paid can result in a bank account being seized or wages garnisheed to recover those benefit payments.

From my perspective it is not unreasonable to expect that a Member of Parliament receiving benefits they are not entitled to receive should also be repayable to taxpayers, if a cost is involved.

It is my opinion that the Liberals are demonstrating an attitude of being entitled to entitlements. However, the Liberals continue to point out there is no law that suggests benefits obtained through a conflict need to be repaid if a cost occurs to taxpayers.

Dan Albas is the Member of Parliament for the riding of Central Okanagan Similkameen Nicola. This riding includes the communities of Kelowna (specific boundaries), West Kelowna, Peachland, Summerland, Keremeos, Princeton, Merritt and Logan Lake.

Previous story
Letter: The best interest of the people, or the developer?
Next story
Update: Waters: Premier a no-show on byelection campaign trail

Just Posted

Green candidate feeling positive and confident

Robert Stupka says Kelowna West voters are looking for a “change in leadership”

District of Peachland bans cannabis shops

Council adopted a bylaw last night which prevents retail shops from opening

Second time in Kelowna West for NDP candidate Shelley Cook

Cook ran against former B.C. Liberal premier Christy Clark last year and finished second

Lake Country pool study back on the table

Council decided to move a study for a pool and fitness centre to the 2019 budget

B.C. Liberal confident heading into Kelowna West byelection

Former MLA Ben Stewart hopes to win back the riding he gave up in 2013

Kelowna West voters head to the polls

Voters in the Kelowna West riding hit the polls today to elect a new MLA after waiting six months

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Update: Waters: Premier a no-show on byelection campaign trail

John Horgan leaves it to other party leaders to publicly support their Kelowna West candidates

Salmon Arm RCMP arrest suspects after discovering stolen vehicle

Routine license plate check leads to pursuit, two arrested

17 dead, shooter identified in Florida school shooting

The shooter was former student

B.C. Catholic priest has five kids and Pope’s blessing

Father Dean Henderson is new pastor at Sooke church

Trudeau vows ‘rights-based approach’ to Indigenous affairs

Prime Minister plans new legislative framework towards stronger rights and greater control

Alberta girl, 10, dies from injuries sustained in school ski trip

Young girl passes away after collision at Castle Mountain Ski Area

Kripps to compete in two-man and four-man bobsleigh events

Summerland Olympian’s first training heats are on Feb. 15.

Most Read