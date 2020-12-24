Central Okanagan Hospice Association wishes a Merry Christmas

Central Okanagan Hospice Association wishes a Merry Christmas

All the best in 2021: Central Okanagan Hospice Association

COHA looks back on the past year

The year 2020 for the Central Okanagan Hospice Association (COHA) began as if it were a positive eye chart examination; flawlessly focused on future fundraising with acuity, precision and a healthy dose of competition in the form of our annual ‘Swinging With The Stars’ event.

From that high to the great lows of a global pandemic we knew our training and reasons to exist were now being tested to their fullest and were heart-broken when faced with the impact of lock-down knowing we had to keep family and loved ones at bay. With these realizations the generous donations of tablets allowed individuals to virtually stay connected to loved ones, as well as physicians, friends and volunteers.

The number of counselling services available increased as clients, past and present, accessed our bereavement services as the early sessions seemed to focus on reducing fear and anxiety on daily pandemic news updates before the grief could be discussed. Virtual counselling created opportunities for safe havens and deeper vulnerability to work through feelings of grief.

Family caregivers are feeling isolated so we launched weekly virtual support groups and offered an eight week caregiver education series to build confidence and resiliency in their caregiving role. We are so proud of our volunteers who remained grounded and focused on more training on how to adapt and learn the skills of relationship building over Zoom rather than physical presence.

In lieu the cancellation of our annual July Butterfly Effect, we are so proud of the launch and success of the aptly named ‘Compassion in Crisis’ campaign, and with the steady flow of financial gifts to support COHA. Our Homes for the Holidays event went virtual and a huge success in this virtual bubble we are living in.

In the spirit of giving, we were given another opportunity this year to support a young family who are experiencing “the firsts” were showered with love and kindness to bring ease and comfort this holiday season because of the generosity of our community to extend compassionate Christmas gifts.

As this year comes to a close, COVID has made us all realize our own mortality, bringing about difficult but necessary conversations regarding end-of-life wishes and we remain here for those needs.

We thank our community for continued support and building a stronger community for how we take care of the living and dying.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
What went right this year: KGH Foundation
Next story
Communities need charities like the Okanagan YMCA

Just Posted

Santa is pictured visiting a family in Kelowna on Christmas Eve, 2019. Due to COVID-19, virtual visits have replaced in-person chats. (Contributed)
Santa keeping Christmas spirit alive in Okanagan through virtual visits

Thanks to modern technology, Santa has managed to keep in touch with families in the Kelowna area

“If we don’t practice our rights, we lose our rights,” says Syilx hunter confronted by B.C. conservation officers while hunting in his territories. Photo by Kelsie Kilawna. Photo by Kelsie Kilawna
Okanagan chief calls for change after clashes with B.C. conservation officer

‘They are jeopardizing our lives,’ Okanagan Indian Band Chief Byron Louis

A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 is seen through Christmas lights, in downtown Vancouver, on Sunday, November 22, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
70 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Outbreak numbers remain mostly unchanged, except for care homes in Central Okanagan

The Okanagan could have a white Christmas Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (Pixabay)
It could be a white Christmas in the Okanagan

Environment Canada is predicting a chance of snow on Christmas Day

Wendy Robinson and Chris Wallinger look on as the tapes are returned to Marion Baker. (Greg Sakaki - Black Press Media )
Kelowna’s good news year in review – May 2020

A look back at the good news from the month

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanks an Island Health nurse after joining front-line staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases hit 582 for Christmas Eve

No new health care outbreaks, but 12 deaths

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Public cautioned after potential COVID-19 exposures at Revelstoke restaurant

Zala’s Restaurant in Revelstoked has temporarily closed until further notice

An Armstrong-to-Enderby Christmas tractor parade took place Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Facebook/Sandy Bosko Mills)
WATCH: COVID-19 can’t stop North Okanagan Christmas tractor parade

Vehicles covered with lights took to the highway between Armstrong and Enderby Wednesday night

Breanna Nathorst is spotted by YMCA of Okanagan trainer Collin during a TRX workout.
Communities need charities like the Okanagan YMCA

The YMCA responds to the last year during the pandemic

Central Okanagan Hospice Association wishes a Merry Christmas
All the best in 2021: Central Okanagan Hospice Association

COHA looks back on the past year

Kelowna General Hospital on the Okanagan Lake shoreline. (Contributed)
What went right this year: KGH Foundation

The KGH Foundation reflects on 2020

Image: Phil McLachlan, Kelowna Capital News
Local Love in uncertain times

Kahir Lalji, Executive Director of United Way SIBC reflects on the year

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Hwy 1 west of Lake Louise Overpass in Alberta. DriveBC
UPDATE: Trans-Canada Highway reopens at Alberta border

There is no detour and no estimated time of reopening

Most Read