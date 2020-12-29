Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran addresses media from the front steps of council chambers on March 23. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran addresses media from the front steps of council chambers on March 23. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

BASRAN: 2020 offered challenges, yet much to appreciate

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran offers his thoughts on the good that came amid a turbulent year

Happy holidays to you and your loved ones.

What a year this has been – so many challenges, and yet, despite it all, lots to appreciate and celebrate.

The overriding sentiment I take away from 2020 is the strong sense of compassion that emerged in our city when circumstances tested our resolve to be a caring and inclusive community.

So many good people stepped up to volunteer, stepped up to take on hard jobs and to take care of each other.

It was this time last year, with winter approaching, that we were challenged to find a solution for the crisis of too many people living on our streets in dangerous conditions.

Through the support of our partners in the community, we worked together to create safer space for temporary overnight outdoor shelter.

A year later, we have better temporary indoor shelters for the winter, thanks again to the determination and commitment of caring people and organizations in our city.

Through Journey Home, we’re working toward a day when we have a system in place that ensures we have a functional end to homelessness.

And then if people do find themselves without a home, that experience is brief.

As co-chair of the B.C. Urban Mayors’ Caucus with Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps, we are having regular discussions with provincial government representatives to push for more holistic approaches to the social concerns that hinder us from being safe, inclusive cities.

And of course, the COVID-19 pandemic has influenced our community in so many ways this year.

But it has been uplifting to see people pull together, find innovative ways to stay in contact with each other and to support each other, whether that’s a local business, a neighbour in need of groceries or a shout-out to our health-care workers.

For this message, I just wanted to say thank you to all the people who contributed to the betterment of our community this year.

There are so many frontline workers and people behind the scenes who have made Kelowna a better place during difficult circumstances.

It really is inspiring to see generosity, compassion and kindness come out in people when the going gets tough.

May we all enjoy some peace over the holidays this year.

Have a safe and healthy new year everyone – see you in 2021.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COLUMN: Peachland met 2020 challenges head-on
Next story
West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom reflects on 2020

Just Posted

(File photo)
COVID-19: Two more deaths at Central Okanagan long-term care homes

One person in Kelowna, one in West Kelowna long-term care homes have died as result of COVID-19

People move past a thank you mural on Grandville Street in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Interior Health reports 239 cases of COVID-19, 10 deaths in five days

Thirty-three people are in hospital; six of whom are in intensive care

Snow is on the way for the Central and North Okanagan, Environment Canada announced Dec. 29. (Nate Brown photo)
Snowfall warning issued for Central, North Okanagan

Snow expected to start Tuesday night, continue into Wednesday

Big White Village on Dec. 16. (Big White photo)
Big White COVID-19 cluster grows to 111 cases

Transmission risk remains low for those who follow public health guidelines, according to Interior Health

Dash, a three-pound, 10-week-old long-haired Chihuahua was reportedly stolen during a Dec. 10 break-in to a Lake Country home. (Contributed)
Two weeks later, no sign of missing Lake Country puppy

Dash, a young long-haired Chihuahua was reportedly stolen from a Lake Country home Dec. 10

FILE – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 74 COVID deaths over Christmas holiday break; total number of cases tops 50,000

The total number of COVID deaths in B.C. has reached 882

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO). (File Photo)
B.C.’s police watchdog investigating North Okanagan death

Male was reported missing Dec. 28, RCMP conducted an overnight search

Canada’s Alex Newhook (15) is stopped by Switzerland goalie Noah Patenaude (1) during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada hammers Switzerland 10-0 to stay unbeaten at world junior hockey tourney

Canadians tangle with Finland Thursday in Edmonton

Village by the Station long-term care home in Penticton. (Google maps)
5 more COVID-19 deaths at South Okanagan care homes

Over 40 per cent of COVID-19 deaths in Interior Health region related to McKinney Place outbreak

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with physical distancing measures and other directives, affected life for many. (Black Press file photo)
EDITORIAL: 2020 showed the best and worst in humanity

A wide range of responses and emotions could be seen over the past 12 months

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
B.C. COVID-19 vaccinations reach nearly 12,000 people

Moderna vaccines arrive, remote areas a priority

An Armstrong mom (top right) was among BCLC’s list of top 10 winners of 2020. (BCLC photo collage)
Okanagan mom among top lottery winners in B.C.

BCLC’s list includes feel-good winners who thought about giving back with prizes

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RiverQuest Charters owner Dave Gunn had no idea he was creating a viral video when he scaled down an embankment with his chainsaw on Dec. 16 to cut away a tree blocking the river. (Screenshot)
Video of hazard tree removal from Cowichan River on Vancouver Island goes viral

Total number of views has surpassed 24 million in just a few weeks.

Most Read