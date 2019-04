As usual doing my taxes at the last minute, sigh. Went on line to see if there were any tips I missed. Lo and behold, I found a real good one! All I had to do was earn a paltry $133,000,000 and I wouldn’t have to pay any tax! Canada, what a country!

Gary Biro

Vernon

@VernonNews

letters@vernonmorningstar.com

