Kayley Robb and her family met with some drag queens in Las Vegas in November 2019. (Contributed)

Kayley Robb and her family met with some drag queens in Las Vegas in November 2019. (Contributed)

COLUMN: A glimpse into the art of drag

Within the art of drag, there are different niches and genres

“We’re all born naked, and the rest is drag.”

This is a phrase coined by RuPaul Charles, one of the most recognizable drag artists and as he likes to call himself, “The Queen of Drag.”

Drag is a form of art that has been around since ancient times and has recently sky-rocketed into mainstream popularity.

But what exactly is drag? It’s hard to define because drag is art, and art is subjective but I’ll give you a general overview. Drag bends the conforms of gender in which a person dresses in elaborate clothing and makeup that is meant to exaggerate a specific gender, and usually it is of the opposite sex. Drag is also an entertainment and performance art, along with a means of self-expression.

Within the art of drag, there are also different niches and genres. There are drag queens which are typically men impersonating women, but there has been an increase in transgender and cisgender women performing as queens.

There are also drag kings, mainly women dressed in exaggerated men’s clothing and using makeup to create masculine features.

One important part about drag is there is no rule on what gender you have to be to partake in the beautiful art form and transformation, you can be male, female, trans, non-binary, everyone’s invited!

When it comes to a type of a drag queen, the options are endless.

Comedy queens treat the stage like a stand-up set and will captivate the crowd with their quick-timing and wit.

Pageant queens are the essence of glamour – poised, elegant, and can perform without cracking under the pressure, all while dripping in jewels.

Fashion queens are the epitome of style and will always bring it to the runway.

Drag is nothing new. It’s been with us throughout history as far back as ancient Greece and through Shakespearean times.

It is widely believed that drag gets its roots from the theatre when women weren’t allowed to perform on stage and men had to assume the female roles. Drag then started to take on its own individual form of entertainment through the genre of vaudeville, starting in the 1890s.

By the early 20th century, drag became tied to the LGBTQ2S+ community and was no longer considered a source of mainstream entertainment.

Fast-forward to today, one of the most popular competition reality shows on TV is completely centered around the art of drag.

RuPaul’s Drag Race consists of about a dozen or so drag queens competing for the title of America’s Drag Superstar. The competition consists of lip sync battles, fashion runways, celebrity impersonations, sewing challenges and more. The show has become such a phenomenon, that it’s gone international with spinoff shows in Canada, Holland, Spain, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

If you are interested in learning more about drag, there are some amazing books in the library that show off the incredible artistry, along with tons of cultural information. I would recommend checking out The Art of Drag by Jake Hall. If you are like me and have been feverishly consuming drag for the past 12 years or so – you are going to want to get in on our RuPaul’s Drag Race Trivia night on June 19, 6:30 p.m. Come into the branch to register, or sign up at www.orl.bc.ca.

Kayley Robb is an assistant community librarian at the Summerland branch of the Okanagan Regional Library.

Columnist

Previous story
COLUMN: The mystery of the time-travelling tourist

Just Posted

Fire trucks parked near the McEachern Tobacco Barn on Wednesday, June 16.(Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Fire at heritage tobacco barn in Kelowna doused by residents

McEachern Tobacco Barn is on the city’s heritage register

Elias Carmichael #14 and Ethan Ernst #19 of the Kelowna Rockets check Gage Goncalves #39 of the Everett Silvertips during a game at Prospera Place on February 28, 2020, in Kelowna. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)
Fans expected to be back in the stands for Kelowna Rockets 2021-22 season

The Rockets haven’t played in front of a crowd since March 2020

Kelowna flags were flown at half-mast after the discovery of a residential school burial site in Kamloops. (File photo)
Poll: Should Kelowna cancel Canada Day celebrations this year?

Calls are mounting across the country for cities and towns to not host celebrations

The Okanagan Forest Task Force uses a Ford F350 pick-up truck to gather back country garbage. (Okanagan Forest Task Force/Contributed)
Kelowna Canadian Tire steps in to support Okanagan Forest Task Force

The volunteer group has removed over 351,000 pounds of illegally dumped garbage to date

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)
Man found dead at Kelowna orchard

Police say the man was working in the orchard at the time of his death; criminality not suspected

Maxwell Johnson is seen in Bella Bella, B.C., in an undated photo. The Indigenous man from British Columbia has filed complaints with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal and the Canadian Human Rights Commission after he and his granddaughter were handcuffed when they tried to open a bank account. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Heiltsuk Nation, Damien Gillis, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
VIDEO: Chiefs join human rights case of Indigenous man handcuffed by police in B.C. bank

Maxwell Johnson said he wants change, not just words, from Vancouver police

For more than a year, Rene Doyharcabal and a small group of neighbours in Langley’s Brookswood neighbourhood have been going out every evening to show support for first responders by honking horns and banging pots and drums. Now, a neighbour has filed a noise complaint. (Langley Advance Times file)
Noise complaint filed against nightly show of support for health care workers in B.C. city

Langley Township contacted group to advise of complaint, but no immediate action is expected

A nurse prepares a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Yukon Convention Centre in Whitehorse on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Thomas
Vancouver couple pleads guilty to breaking Yukon COVID rules, travelling for vaccine

Chief Judge Michael Cozens agreed with a joint sentencing submission,

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

An inmate in solitary confinement given lunch on Tuesday, May 10, 2016. THE CANADIAN/Lars Hagberg
22-hour cap on solitary confinement for youth in custody still too long: B.C. lawyer

Jennifer Metcalfe was horrified to hear a youth had spent a total of 78 straight days in isolation

Jane and Dennis Aubertin, Nicole Bell’s mother and step-father, stand with Jody Leon, founder of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Drone Search Team, with a poster of four women missing from the North Okanagan-Shuswap – Ashley Simpson, Caitlin Potts, Nicole Bell and Deanna Wertz. (Facebook photo)
Volunteers sought in search for Shuswap woman missing for 5 years

Missing Enderby woman last seen in 2016

Old growth in the Columbia Valley, in the Kinbasket area. (Photo submitted)
Wildsight: Old-growth forests are being logged in Golden

Wildsight says that Canfor has been logging old growth at the Blaeberry headwaters

MAKING MUSIC The Dixie Fried Hep Katz recorded a promotional video at the Kettle Valley Steam Railway station featuring the railway’s steam locomotive. The young band from Enderby plays Canadian Rockabilly, with Porter Johnson, 20, writing, lead guitarist and vocals; sister Kyndra on drums; and Logan Bannick on bass. The band is using the locomotive to promote their song Spooky Train and help shed light on the Kettle Valley Steam Railway’s drive for donations. (Tom Burley photo)
Donations help with repairs of Summerland steam railway

Kettle Valley Steam Railway put out earlier call for railway ties, tires for locomotive

People line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Vaccines, low COVID case counts increase Father’s Day hope, but risk is still there

Expert says people will have to do their own risk calculus before popping in on Papa

Most Read