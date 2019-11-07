COLUMN: Honouring Veterans’ Week

This week I am back in Ottawa for the first time since the recent election.

It is a bittersweet occasion having to say goodbye to some colleagues who I have worked with for years who were not re-elected.

It is also an exciting time for those who are newly elected stepping into the House of Commons for the very first time.

Being in the House of Commons as an elected representative on behalf of the citizens we represent is an immense honour.

That we have, both departing and newly arriving Members of Parliament, is all part of a healthy democracy.

This is why honouring Veteran’s Week is critically important and on that point, I encourage you to take part in your local Remembrance Day ceremony.

When I reflect on the great importance of Remembrance Day, I am reminded of a visit by former British Prime Minister David Cameron in 2011.

During his visit Mr. Cameron reminded the House of Commons that “in the world’s toughest times and darkest hours, Canada has always defended democratic freedom and fought against tyranny.”

As Canadians we have been defined by the sacrifices of the brave men and women who serve in honour of our nation.

On this week, in what is the 11th month, on the 11th day and at the 11th hour, Canadians will give pause to honour and reflect on the sacrifice of those brave soldiers who have served.

Let us give thanks to our veterans for all that we have and may we never forget.

My question this week:

Will you be attending a Remembrance Day service?

I can be reached at Dan.Albas@parl.gc.ca or call toll free 1-800-665-8711.

Dan Albas is the Member of Parliament for the riding of Central Okanagan Similkameen Nicola. This riding includes the communities of Kelowna (specific boundaries), West Kelowna, Peachland, Summerland, Keremeos, Princeton, Merritt and Logan Lake.

