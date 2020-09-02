Dan Albas

COLUMN: Protecting the privacy of Canadians

Personal information in the government is not as secure as it should be

In my November 2018 MP report, I focused on newly discovered revelations that Statistics Canada was “demanding access to certain Canadians personal financial and banking information, including all transactions along with bank account balances without citizens’ consent or even notification that this is going on.”

At that time, I raised this issue in the House of Commons and no surprise, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau fully supported this effort by a government agency to take your personal financial information without your consent or even knowledge.

Later, at the industry committee, the minister responsible for Statistics Canada said he had not been made aware of this program nor had he signed off on it, as is required under legislation.

After the privacy commissioner announced that he would launch a formal investigation into these proposed actions from Statistics Canada, the project was put on hold.

Why do I mention this incident today?

READ ALSO: COLUMN: Federal government changes benefit plan

READ ALSO: COLUMN: COVID-19 contact tracing app offers innovative approach

Earlier this week, Blacklock’s reporter in Ottawa found a Canada Revenue Agency, Labour Board hearing disclosure, that “admits criminals infiltrated its (CRA) databases.

A CRA employee became “romantically involved with a biker gang member and used her access to give the gang personal information about their debtors and their lawyers.”

This information is not likely to impact the average Canadian.

I raise it because it reveals the extent that your personal information, within various departments at the government of Canada, is not as secure as it should be.

It was also announced: “A proposed class action has been filed against the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), accusing both the agency and the federal government of negligence and breach of privacy over the recent data breach incidents.”

This lawsuit alleges that “several failings by the government and the CRA allowed at least three cyber attacks to take place.”

In turn this theft of personal identification can result in fraudulent CERB applications being made, that can adversely impact the citizens who had their personal data stolen.

What greatly troubles me is that the prime minister has essentially been silent on this.

There has been no ministerial accountability.

In effect the prime minister and his cabinet effectively shrug this off and expect Canadians to accept this.

I have two questions this week: Do you believe there should be ministerial accountability from the Prime Minister when your personal information is compromised? Do you believe that someone should be held accountable?

Dan Albas is the Member of Parliament for the riding of Central Okanagan Similkameen Nicola. This riding includes the communities of Kelowna, West Kelowna, Peachland, Summerland, Keremeos, Princeton, Merritt and Logan Lake.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ColumnistFederal Politics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COLUMN: Rediscovering the joy of snail mail

Just Posted

Two vehicle crash on Benvoulin Road sends SUV onto its side

Traffic is slow going in the area

Okanagan-Shuswap residential sales strong despite decreased inventory

Inventory struggling to keep up with demand, real estate board says

Lake Country RV dealer raises more than $100K for local charities

Voyager RV Centre in Lake Country spent the last year and a half donating to several B.C., Okanagan charities

UPDATE: RCMP canvassing Pooley Road for evidence related to Sunday afternoon homicide

A shooting incident happened in the area on Sunday, Aug. 30

Summer temperatures in Okanagan to continue through September

Environment Canada forecasts temperatures in the high 20s through mid-September

104 more COVID-19 cases for B.C., outbreak at Surrey hospital

Langley hospital coronavirus outbreak declared over

B.C. non-profit launches free social and emotional learning program for educators

The 12-week care kit by Calmversation Learning Foundation aims to support educators in easing students’ transition back to school

B.C. government undermines information rights: privacy commissioner

B.C.’s Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act sets 30 business days for the government to respond to information requests

Interior Health reports five new cases of COVID-19

Eighteen cases are active and on isolation; no one in hospital across the region

COLUMN: Protecting the privacy of Canadians

Personal information in the government is not as secure as it should be

Mother in Vancouver Island hit-and-run killed on 11th wedding anniversary

Trevor Blogg speaks on the tragic death of his wife, Katie

Vernon police nab 3 after stolen car crashes

In attempts to evade police, suspects drove around block and crashed into parked car on 34th Street

COVID-19: B.C. sales, carbon tax payments must be paid by Sept. 30

Employer health tax payments delayed to end of 2020

Juvenile eagle finds its wings at Salmon Arm wharf

Eagle spent almost two months at rehabilitation centre after leaving nest too early

Most Read