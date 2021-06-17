COLUMN: Reopening the international border

Governments in Canada and the United States are working towards reopening plans for the border

By the time you read this, it is extremely likely that the federal government will have announced some sort of plan for a phased reopening of the border between Canada and the United States, as well a plan for international travel at Canadian airports.

It is expected that the United States will announce a similar phased reopening for the American border to Canadian residents.

While the details of either country’s plans are not yet known, it has been widely speculated that entry to the United States may only be open to Canadian citizens who have been fully vaccinated.

For those unfamiliar with the term, “fully vaccinated,” it applies to citizens who have received two doses of an approved vaccine within a period of time where the vaccine is determined to be in effect.

What is unknown at this point are the expectations or criteria that Canada would have for U.S. citizens crossing the border into Canada.

It should also be noted that the House of Commons is in session for roughly 10 more days before it will rise for the summer recess.

This means when the details of the phased border re-opening are public, there will be a limited amount of time to address any concerns in Ottawa.

My question this week: Given that an announcement on the U.S-Canada border is coming in the very near future, what concerns do you have that you would like to see addressed?

Dan Albas is the Member of Parliament for the riding of Central Okanagan Similkameen Nicola.

