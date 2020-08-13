Dan Albas

COLUMN: Waiting for answers on COVID-19, benefits and WE charity

Recent questions raised in the House of Commons have not yet been answered

Back in May of 2020 the Trudeau Liberal government announced their preference of four summer sittings of the House of Commons special COVID committee.

These sittings were set in advance to occur on July 8, July 22, Aug. 12 and Aug. 26.

Many MPs and party leaders planned their schedules in order to participate on these days.

As an example, this week I am in Ottawa where I was able to ask several questions to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion.

Unfortunately the Prime Minister planned his schedule to be away on this week’s sitting and as such, could not be held accountable.

There are so many important questions right now.

One asked by an NDP MP was: “How can Canadians currently receiving CERB plan for the transition to EI at the end of the month when it is just weeks away and they have no idea what the details will be?”

Unfortunately, the minister advised they are not in a position to provide any details until next week.

Next week is less than two weeks from the ending of the CERB benefit.

If a citizen currently collecting CERB will end up receiving less funds on EI, this is something they will need to budget for.

I asked a number of questions including the challenge facing many expectant mothers who because of COVID were just short of accumulating the required hours to be eligible for the Canada maternity benefit.

Unfortunately, the minister was also unable to answer this question.

Also occurring this week, the leader of the Bloc Quebecois,Yves-Francois Blanchet, has demanded that that “Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his finance minister and his (the Prime Minister’s) chief of staff resign.”

Mr. Blanchet has taken issue with details of the WE charity contract as well as revelations the administration of the commercial rent relief program that went to a company where the husband of the PM’s chief of staff is employed as a senior executive.

In order to carry out his threat, Mr. Blanchet indicated that the BLOC will table a confidence motion against the Trudeau Liberal Government this fall.

The only way such a motion could pass is if all three opposition parties, the Bloc Québécois, the NDP and Conservatives voted in favour.

Generally speaking, this is how many minority governments ultimately fall.

My question this week relates to this potential non-confidence motion.

In the event the Bloc Québécois was to table a non-confidence vote in the Trudeau Liberal Government that could potentially trigger a fall election, would you vote in favour or against?

Dan Albas is the Member of Parliament for the riding of Central Okanagan Similkameen Nicola. This riding includes the communities of Kelowna, West Kelowna, Peachland, Summerland, Keremeos, Princeton, Merritt and Logan Lake.

