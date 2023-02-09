Canada placed 12th in the latest Democracy Index report. The report, published annually, shows freedoms and civil liberties in 167 countries. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Canada placed 12th in the latest Democracy Index report. The report, published annually, shows freedoms and civil liberties in 167 countries. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Democracy and civil liberties are not universal concepts

Canada performs well in latest Democracy Index report

An international democracy report, released in early February, shows Canada has a healthy democracy and rates well in its civil liberties.

Democracy Index 2022, released by the Economist Intelligence Unit, gave Canada a score of 8.88 out of 10, ranking the country 12th of 167 countries worldwide.

Canada was one of only 24 countries rated as a full democracy in this report. Other categories were flawed democracy, hybrid regime and authoritarian.

The United States, in 30th place, does not rate as a full democracy. Since 2016, that country has been ranked as a flawed democracy instead.

In the most recent Democracy Index report, Canada received perfect marks for its electoral process and pluralism, and high marks for functioning of its government, political participation, political culture and civil liberties.

Canada has also received high marks from other sources monitoring democracy and civil liberties.

In its report, Freedom in the World 2022, U.S.-based Freedom House gave Canada a score of 98 in its 2022 report, behind Norway, Finland, Sweden and New Zealand, but ahead of Denmark and the Netherlands. This annual study of 210 countries and territories examines people’s access to political rights and civil liberties.

Canada’s high rankings in these studies are not to be taken lightly.

Not everyone lives in a democratic society where civil liberties are highly valued.

A 2022 report from the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, based in Sweden, suggests there is a growing global trend towards authoritarianism. In addition, the report states that half the world’s democracies are in retreat and half of the world’s non-democracies are becoming more repressive.

The rights and freedoms we have in Canada today are not in place everywhere else.

It is important to monitor what is happening in this country by various levels of government and to speak out when one has concerns about decisions being made by those in leadership roles.

It is equally important to understand and appreciate the rights and freedoms we enjoy in this country.

Canada has a strong democracy and provides civil liberties. These things are not present in other parts of the world.

— Black Press

CanadaEditorialsWorld

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
EDITORIAL: Avalanche hazards can have fatal consequences

Just Posted

She started the journey by trading the pinecone for a copper bracelet and hopes to end with a house to donate to the community (Stephanie Horman/Submitted)
Pinecone to home charity trade effort underway in Kelowna

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
RCMP diffuse rooftop situation in downtown Kelowna

John Aronson is well known to RCMP. (Photo/Kelowna RCMP)
Dangerous offender on the run from RCMP picked up in Peachland

(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Crash involving loading truck at busy Kelowna intersection

Pop-up banner image