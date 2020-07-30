Dog poop raising a stink on Okanagan trails

Recently I have discovered a lovely place to walk Kin Race Track. In my walks I have seen people of all ages take advantage of this most beautiful area. I just want to say that I love animals which include dogs. What grieves me is when dog owners do not pick up their dogs poop. Kin Race Track is such a pretty place to walk but these dog messes attract flies and also take away from the flowery smell that is found in the trees grass and flowers that line the walkers path. Please, if you take your dogs for walks pick up after your dogs and for those dog owners that do thank-you.

Laurie Juli

READ MORE: LETTER: Thanks for doing something about doo doo

READ MORE: Dog poop piling up on public paths and trails

@VernonNews

letters@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DogsTrails