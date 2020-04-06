Dyer: DIY energy audit with solar bonus material

I am sure that the world is going to start up again. There are two other things I am sure of:

Climate change will still be a problem and Interest rates are going to be really low for some time as the economy recovers

This creates a new environment for renewables. My favorite way to measure the value of renewables is the Internal Rate of Return. It’s complicated to calculate but it asks: “If the money was invested somewhere else, what interest rate would be required to match the financial performance of the project?”.

Image: BC Chamber of Commerce

The government of Canada is working hard to cushion the effect of social distancing, but nowhere in the plan will it help you pay your utility bill. The construction industry has been able (with precautions) to maintain much of their momentum. This means that an excellent use of your spare time during COVID 19 is to reach out to (but not touch!) a solar installer and get a free site evaluation of your home.

These Okanagan solar installers are doing remote and drive-by solar quotes. Skyfire Energy has created a video just for COVID 19 which demonstrates how to take the photographs that they turn into a solar quote.