EDITORIAL: COVID-19 restrictions continue to affect us all

The COVID-19 restrictions in British Columbia are affecting us all.

Mask regulations, restrictions on public gatherings and a ban on hosting friends at home are all severe measures as the pandemic continues.

Restrictions have been put in place to slow the spread of a pandemic that has dominated headlines for close to a year. In recent months, because of the second wave, the measures today are more severe than they were during the summer months.

The majority of British Columbians, although not all, have taken these measures seriously. Still, despite our efforts, the pandemic rolls on.

READ ALSO: B.C.’s COVID-19 caseload stays steady with 465 more Tuesday

READ ALSO: 253 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths in Interior Health over the weekend

Worldwide, there have been close to 100 million cases of COVID-19 and more than two million deaths, according to statistics compiled by worldometers.info.

According to information from the federal government, Canada has had more than 700,000 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. More than 17,000 people in Canada have died as a result. And there are still more than 75,000 active cases in this country.

While the measures in B.C. are significant, other parts of Canada have taken much harsher measures. In Quebec, restrictions and a curfew have been implemented to slow the spread of the virus. Ontario does not have a curfew, but the province has a stay-at-home order in place, prohibiting all but essential travel.

Those two provinces — the most populous in Canada — have had the majority of the country’s COVID-19 cases.

In B.C., efforts to control the spread of the pandemic have been much easier to accept than in other areas. However, if numbers were to rise significantly here in B.C., further restrictions may be implemented here as well.

Vaccinations have been developed and are being rolled out across Canada. While this is hopeful news, the vaccination rate in Canada is slightly more than one per cent of the population at present.

Until a much larger percentage of Canadians have received the vaccinations, the COVID-19 restrictions will remain necessary.

— Black Press

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusEditorials