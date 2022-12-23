EDITORIAL: Holiday doesn’t need to be perfect

Festive season can come with some high expectations

There’s a lot of excitement during the festive season.

For many, this season, and especially the Dec. 25 holiday, is the year’s biggest celebration. It’s a time of family and friends enjoying a meal, gift-giving, music, decorations and more.

But the season and the holiday come with high expectations. After all, it’s supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year.

The images of the season can put a lot of pressure and stress on those organizing the holiday celebrations.

According to the Canadian Mental Health Association, 52 per cent of Canadians report feelings of anxiety, depression and isolation during this time of year. This is up from roughly one-quarter of Canadians who feel stressed most days, not just during the festive season.

It’s difficult – perhaps impossible – to create the perfect holiday atmosphere.

For some, finances are stretched, especially this year, as inflation is affecting household budgets.

Others may be coping with ongoing family tensions which can affect the tone of holiday gatherings. A recent separation, divorce or loss of a loved one can also have an effect on the mood during the holiday season.

Even if none of these elements are present, there is no way to guarantee the day will be flawless.

But the festive season doesn’t have to be about creating a picture-perfect moment. The mood at this time of year should be jubilant, not hectic and overwhelming.

This involves setting realistic goals, making time for rest and relaxation, setting aside differences, taking part in enjoyable activities and reaching out to friends and family members for support.

The festive season can be a wonderful time of the year, even if it isn’t picture-perfect.

