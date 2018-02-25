Editorial: Pink Shirt Day takes on cyberbullying

The Kelowna Capital News says take part in Pink Shirt Day to help make a difference

In today’s digital world, it can be a challenge to escape online negativity, whether it takes the shape of harassment, spreading rumours, sharing embarrassing information or posting threats. In fact, nearly one in five young Canadians aged 15 to 29 have reported being cyberbullied or cyberstalked.

Focussing on cyberbullying, this year’s Pink Shirt Day is Wednesday, Feb. 28.

The 2018 official Pink Shirt Day t-shirt proclaims ‘Nice Needs No Filter,’ offering a message of possibility: Possibility that with education and encouragement, the World Wide Web can be a more kind and positive space.

“This year we are focused on encouraging everyone—no matter what age—to think twice before posting something negative online, and instead use the internet to spread kindness. Together we can prevent the harm and devastation that cyberbullying causes in our communities, schools and neighbourhoods,” says Sara Dubois-Phillips, executive director of the CKNW Orphans’ Fund.

Official Pink Shirt Day t-shirts are now available at all London Drugs locations in youth or adult sizes. Net proceeds are distributed through CKNW Orphans’ Fund to support youth anti-bullying programs in British Columbia and throughout Western Canada including the Boys & Girls Clubs across British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan.

“By purchasing an official ‘Nice Needs No Filter’ Pink Shirt Day t-shirt, you give youth a voice against bullying and help them build up the character, resilience and bravery to stand up for themselves and others,” says Dubois-Phillips.

Thousands of Canadians are expected to wear pink to show their support for safe and inclusive schools, workplaces and communities.

In Kelowna, Mayor Colin Basran will proclaim Pink Shirt Day-Kindness Day at the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club’s 4th Annual Pink Shirt Day Breakfast to be held Wednesday.

In many ways the internet has become the wild west and a place where hatred trump’s kindness. But that’s the way it is now. If we teach our children love and respect, if we all think about what we post online, we can help make a difference and make the world a more positive place.

It might just be a pink t-shirt, but it represents a chance for change. Let’s all get on board.

