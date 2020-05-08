EDITORIAL: Restrictions continue

COVID-19 directives will not be lifted all at once

Later this month, provincial officials here in British Columbia will begin launching the next plans for managing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the middle of March, we have been under some noticeable restrictions in order to slow the spread of this pandemic.

Gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited, and physical distancing of two metres between people is required.

Numerous businesses have had to close their doors entirely or adapt to these restrictions.

For the rest of us, the changes have kept us from getting together with friends and relatives, attending concerts and events or participating in team sports.

However, the efforts they have taken, as well as the response from the public, has meant the pandemic here in British Columbia has not affected us as hard as in other parts of the world.

For the most part, people have followed the directives and by doing so, have slowed the spread of the virus.

It may soon be time to ease up on the restrictions.

While many are eager to have more relaxed restrictions, it is important to remember that this process will happen gradually.

Things will not go back to pre-pandemic conditions immediately.

Instead, the changes will happen in phases.

Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s public health officer, has said large gatherings and festivals will not be happening this year.

Even weddings and funerals will be affected.

Henry has said organizers will need to look for other ways to hold these events, restricting the number of people who attend in person.

None of this has been easy, and some of the limitations will remain in place for some time to come.

But this won’t last forever.

In time, the restrictions will be loosened. They will come to an end.

Eventually, COVID-19 will be a footnote in our history.

For now, however, it is our present reality.

And during this time it is important to continue to follow the directives to slow the spread of this pandemic.

— Black Press

