Feedback: Kelowna’s busking and panhandling plan

Kelowna readers respond to recent news from the City of Kelowna

News that Kelowna City Council was changing regulations for busking and panhandling (page A1) drew debate on the Kelowna Capital News Facebook page. Here are a few comments:

Lynda Watt Millard:

Worry about housing and more important things. The reasons people need money. Stop allowing construction of wood buildings so we don’t have condo fires like we have. Make affordable housing for families a priority. Wake up to the realities around you. Hire nurses full-time so they have job security and benefits. Clean up the drug problem.

JoAnne McKenzie:

Do you not think that the people collecting bottles is like a job for them? Giving them some self worth? What is so wrong for people to donate their bottles to whomever they choose?

Stacy Rattray:

Why would you ever allow people to panhandle closer to an ATM. That has to be one of the stupidest decisions I have heard.

Heather Adams:

Victoria has a busker program, their downtown and harbour area is filled with talented people. They had to audition and had no problem doing it. These are artists entertaining tourists and locals alike. I love the Victoria busker scene.

