Feedback: Readers react to Kelowna West byelection

Kelowna Capital News web was active with responses to byelection

Ben Stewart claimed his old seat in Kelowna West with a byelection Wednesday night. A few readers of our story online reacted to the news.

Gail Fritsen:

The problem is so few voted per usual here, and the ones that did just voted the same old without any real thought into what we need here which is change and better representativeness for our community.

My question is what will it take to get people off their butts and come out and vote. That’s the tragedy here really. He didn’t win because he’s the best, he won because over (30,000) people didn’t vote. That’s my opinion.

Craig Musgrove:

The problem is they are all crooks. What they say today is different tomorrow, or they hope we all forget what happened last week, month, year or term. Funny how nearly nobody remembers Pierre Elliot Trudeau fingering everyone in Salmon Arm but that was the first thing I thought of when his son started running for leadership of the Liberal party. Just wait until next year, this will all be a memory.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Waters: Liberal win in Kelowna West a foregone conclusion
Next story
Letter: Bottom line; God help us all

Just Posted

Heavy snow forecast for Okanagan, B.C. mountain passes

A lot of snow and cold weather is on its way

Orchardists expand deer cull request

Control measure to also include coyotes and bears

Feedback: Readers react to Kelowna West byelection

Kelowna Capital News web was active with responses to byelection

Kelowna’s Critchlow cracks top 10 in Olympic debut

Critchlow makes small final in snowboard cross in South Korea, finishes ninth

Government pours it on, declares April B.C. Wine Month

Alberta’s loss, B.C.s wine drinkers gain

Barney Bentall joins forces with Jim Cuddy for Vernon performance

Bentall debuts new album at Vernon concert

Letter: Bottom line; God help us all

Kelowna letter-writer says there is one answer to what’s going on

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Column: Mortgage after bankruptcy can happen

Kelowna mortgage specialists dole out advice on buying homes

Editorial: Embarrassing voter turnout in Kelowna West

The byelection Wednesday showed just how bad voter turnout can be

Canucks lose second straight game, falling 4-1 to Sharks

Daniel Sedin snags Vancouver’s only goal on a pass from Thomas Vanek

Concussion sidelines B.C. snowboarder from Olympics

Meryeta O’Dine will not compete in PyeongChang

All-B.C. Canadian Olympic women’s snowboard cross team comes home empty-handed

No Canadians reach final in women’s snowboard cross

South Okanagan winery planning hotel expansion

Vineyard hotel would add new dimension to Penticton tourist accommodations

Most Read