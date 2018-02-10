Feedback: Readers respond to B.C./Alberta wine war

Kelowna Capital News readers give their thoughts on the trade dispute

The trade battle that has engulfed B.C. and Alberta and put the Okanagan wine industry in the crosshairs, has got a lot of people talking.

Feature: Okanagan vintners put in tough position

Here are a few comments from our web site and Facebook page.

Patti Kelly:

There wouldn’t be any need for these people to condemn anything if the B.C. NDGreens would listen to Ottawa and the people of the north, central and eastern B.C. and build the pipeline. We don’t need any more assessments. Quit wasting money and time and just get it done.

Denise Weldon Warren:

The rest of Canada has stepped up to the plate and are supporting BC wines and Quebec and Ontario themselves support BC’s decision on the pipeline.

Sam Hauck:

What will happen and who will be responsible when an oil disaster happens on the B.C. coast?

Yes, there is a current pipeline and we do have some tanker traffic in Burrard Inlet already, but the new pipeline will increase tanker traffic significantly. Increased traffic in a congested area will increase the odds of a disaster.

The tankers are not carrying refined petroleum products, which if split create a problem, but at least they float on the surface and can be, to some degree, cleaned up.

The proposed pipeline will carry unrefined oil that will not be refined here in B.C. (and why not?). That raw material means a lot more tankers are needed (compared to refined material) and when an accident happens, it will sink and pollute coastal waters for years and years.

It cannot be cleaned up to the extent that refined oil products can. The long term devastaton of the coast is too high a price to pay. Such an accident will have little effect on Alberta or the rest of Canada, but it will be a disaster beyond comprehension here on the coast.

