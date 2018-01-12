AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Feedback: Readers take issue with Trump supporter

Charlie Hodge column continues to draw comments

A recent column by Charlie Hodge and the reaction to it from a Trump supporter is still creating discussion as several letters to the editor have come in on the topic.

Robert Brown:

The Jan. 11 letter “your columnist should not be attacking my president” further verifies what Charlie Hodge, 66 million U.S, voters, and the rest of the world already knows.

That is, not since 1933 Germany have tens of millions of people freely chosen to deny what their eyes show them and what their sense of reason tells them. Like lemmings they have decided to follow willingly, blindly, and unquestioningly a person with the emotional level of a grade four bully. A man who can only function where others can’t – in a bubble of chaos, “alternative facts”, and lies ( 2000 in 355 days, Washington Post Jan.10).

There have been great world leaders including Republican presidents and they all shared one thing in common – they were nothing like the current one.

Rick St. Martin:

Regarding Bob Sherman’s letter accusing Charlie Hodge of not playing with a full deck, because of his description of Trump once again Bob shows how totally out of touch with reality he is, comparable to HIS president.

Anyone with a half ounce of intelligence knows exactly what the Donald is all about……especially after his recent comments defending his sanity after the new book Fire and Fury came out.

He stated, he was a stable genius…and like really, really smart.

Are you serious?

If it wasn’t so sad it would be hilarious.

Tom Goldie:

After reading today’s editorial about counselor Charlie Hodge’s column, I’m wondering how the Americans living in Canada were subjected to the same abuse that legal immigrants receive south of the border in the good old USA.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Feedback: Trump talk alive after Hodge column
Next story
LETTERS: Plastic bags an ‘easy feel-good fix’

Just Posted

Woman rescued from West Kelowna trail

West Kelowna Fire and Rescue were called to a hiking trail to aid a woman injuried

Kelowna students think outside the box by creating projects in a box

Students at St. Joseph Elementary create their ‘most magnificent things’ in school-wide project

Civil suit underway for former West Kelowna assistant fire chief

Kerry Klonteig is asking for $150,000 in damages as the civil suit continues

New funding for seniors in Kelowna-Lake Country

MP Stephen Fuhr announces that five local organizations that support seniors will get funding

Liberal leadership candidate visits Okanagan

Andrew Wilkinson to make campaign stops in Kelowna, Vernon on Saturday

What’s happening

Find out what events are taking place in your community this weekend

Feedback: Readers take issue with Trump supporter

Charlie Hodge column continues to draw comments

Facebook edits feeds to bring less news, more sharing

Facebook shares dropped more than 5 per cent to $177.31 in premarket trading after change unveiled

LETTERS: Plastic bags an ‘easy feel-good fix’

Bags have secondary uses, other problems more pressing

UPDATE: B.C. Coroner confirms fatality in mobile home fire

A fire broke out in a mobile home park on Mclean Creek Road Thursday early evening

Victoria first B.C. municipality to adopt plastic bag ban

City bylaw will come into effect this summer

If 2017 weather was a downer, you ain’t seen nothing yet: Environmental Defence

‘We will have more wacky weather in 2018 … as the world continues to warm’

2017 home sales below 2016 record, but far above average: B.C. real estate association

About 5,700 sales were recorded in December, up 21.5 per cent over same period last year

B.C. woman’s anti-abortion beliefs a roadblock for summer jobs grant

Requirement to support reproductive rights in funding application angers some faith-based groups

Most Read