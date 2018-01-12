Feedback: Readers take issue with Trump supporter

A recent column by Charlie Hodge and the reaction to it from a Trump supporter is still creating discussion as several letters to the editor have come in on the topic.

Robert Brown:

The Jan. 11 letter “your columnist should not be attacking my president” further verifies what Charlie Hodge, 66 million U.S, voters, and the rest of the world already knows.

That is, not since 1933 Germany have tens of millions of people freely chosen to deny what their eyes show them and what their sense of reason tells them. Like lemmings they have decided to follow willingly, blindly, and unquestioningly a person with the emotional level of a grade four bully. A man who can only function where others can’t – in a bubble of chaos, “alternative facts”, and lies ( 2000 in 355 days, Washington Post Jan.10).

There have been great world leaders including Republican presidents and they all shared one thing in common – they were nothing like the current one.

Rick St. Martin:

Regarding Bob Sherman’s letter accusing Charlie Hodge of not playing with a full deck, because of his description of Trump once again Bob shows how totally out of touch with reality he is, comparable to HIS president.

Anyone with a half ounce of intelligence knows exactly what the Donald is all about……especially after his recent comments defending his sanity after the new book Fire and Fury came out.

He stated, he was a stable genius…and like really, really smart.

Are you serious?

If it wasn’t so sad it would be hilarious.

Tom Goldie:

After reading today’s editorial about counselor Charlie Hodge’s column, I’m wondering how the Americans living in Canada were subjected to the same abuse that legal immigrants receive south of the border in the good old USA.

