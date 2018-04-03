Fiction: My wife got a cat and I got a litter box

Kelowna columnist William Peckham writes monthly for the Capital News

“Darlin’, it’s time to clean Pooky-cat’s potty-box.”

Right… she got the cat; I got the litter box.

Ever cleaned a litter box? Well, it’s an experience, I could do without. Simple, right? Wrong. Required tools and equipment list is long. There are two ways to clean a litter box. You can get the little, slotted shovel and fish those hard brown marbles out of the sandy litter, trying not to gag. Required are a gas mask, slotted shovel, dainty little rake, plastic bag, plastic gloves and a strong stomach. Don’t forget the April-fresh-always-clean-little-lady-air-freshener spray.

This first method is called “the fish ‘n’ drop” method… no relation to a wonderful day on the lake with beer and sandwiches. Keeping your nose and eyes as far away from the litter as possible, pretend you’re a kid at the beach fishing for coins in the sand. Sift the sand through the slots in the shovel and drop the marbles into the plastic bag, try to avoid barfing. This is where the dainty, little rake comes in handy. Comb the litter bringing marbles to the top… then fish them out. Continue until no more marbles are found. Spray the April-fresh-always-clean-little-lady-air-freshener around and you’re done… except for disposing of the bag of brown marbles you have collected. So, it’s into the garbage pail with this dainty, little package. This method can be done several times before you have to actually bring in the heavy-duty equipment and change the litter.

When should the litter box be cleaned?… when the pungent scent of “Eau De Ammonia” assails your nostrils and takes your breath away or when Pooky-cat sticks her head into the potty box, coughs, gags, backs up and crosses her legs tightly enough to make her eyes water. Let me tell you, the job of the “official potty-box cleaner” is a thankless one. If you’re stuck with it you’ll soon learn, it’s better to clean often… thus you don’t chuck your cookies each time.

Completely emptying and cleaning the litter box is really a covert, under-cover-of-darkness job. After lunch, while the neighbours are having their afternoon siestas, go to the garden and, under the pretense of digging out some weeds, make a hole. It must be deep enough to hold the entire foul smelling and disgusting contents of the litter box. Later, by the light of the moon, without the aid of a flashlight, sneak out to the garden and empty the litter into the hole. Rake the pile of loose soil on top of the litter and escape. If done correctly, you won’t gag, your eyes won’t water and the neighbours’ll be none-the-wiser. Everything in the hole’ll decay and plants growing on this spot later will thrive. You’ll be the envy of the neighbourhood… tomatoes the size of softballs, zucchini that would make a football blush, and squash, big enough to feed the hockey team. Your neighbours’ll be hounding you for your secret… you can modestly say, “The cat’s got my tongue.”

William S. Peckham is a Kelowna author and freelance columnist. If you have a comment or question about his stories or his novels you are invited to contact Bill at peck102mch@yahoo.ca

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Wineology: A new column explained

Just Posted

Kelowna Mounties investigate robbery

“RCMP have reason to believe that the incident was not random in nature…”

Save water, buy a rain barrel

The regional district is having a composter and rain barrel sale in Kelowna for Earth Day

Multiple arrest warrants issued for Kelowna man

Wanted for possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and multiple counts of theft.

Volunteer search for West Kelowna man suspended

An average of 41 searchers per day volunteered nearly 1,400 hours over five days.

Business increasing in Lake Country

More home-based businesses are moving to the district and commercial development is expanding

Accident stops traffic on Spall

Emergency crews responded to the scene of an accident at the corner of Spall and Springfield

Growing grass fire near Vernon

Crews battling blaze near Allan Brooks Nature Centre

Wineology: A new column explained

Check out Okanagan sommelier Shanyn Ward’s new bi-weekly column

UPDATED: Constable charged in 2015 Castlegar shooting

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) has announced a charge of manslaughter has been approved.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Several shot at YouTube HQ in California

San Bruno police asking people to stay away

Letter: Delighted with the Upside of Down

Kelowna letter writer says we should celebrate our differences

VIDEO: Mounties probe theft of baby food delivery from Richmond home

Cpl. Dennis Hwang said that having security measures reduces the chance of theft

Police clock speeder going 70 km/hr over limit during test drive

West Vancouver Police issued a ticket and impounded the car for seven days

Most Read