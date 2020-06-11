Fight to end racism begins at home

There are things everyone can do to address racism in Canada, only they are not quite so easy as carrying a sign or chanting “Black Lives Matter.”

Without disparaging those who have organized or participated in rallies and marches to bring awareness to the issue, or to show support for their neighbours of colour, these events are fleeting.

Like all things that can be described thusly, they gain high profile and they subside.

Marching and protesting, those experiences can be empowering and rewarding.

The real work on this is a lot less enjoyable. It’s got to start with the individual.

Every Caucasian person living in Canada must own the truth that our nation is founded on systemic racism and white supremacy, acknowledge how they benefit enormously from this reality. If you don’t get that much, then skip the next candlelight vigil.

This is a time to examine ourselves, and unroot our own prejudices. Everyone has them, bleak and angry, or thoughtless and presumptive notions.

Bring them to the surface and deal with them. Be honest. That can be quite uncomfortable, but it gets easier.

There are small opportunities every day to make the world a fairer place.

You can challenging a racist remark or slur when you hear it, even if that means potentially alienating — however, hopefully educating — a friend or colleague.

You can be very careful with your children.Read them Danny the Dinosaur if you must, but also share books that tell a variety of ethnic stories.

(Mom and Dad, if you are looking for a specific recommendation to get started Google Mama Do You Love Me.)

In the same way, introduce your kids to food and music from different cultures.

Demonstrate kindness, courage, and curiosity about the planet, and you will raise a generation better able to eradicate injustice than our own.

Every single time you are rewarded with something, like a promotion, every time you are treated graciously in a fine restaurant, every time you feel safe, ask yourself: “Is this because I’m white?”

The answer could be yes.

And imagine what it would feel like to have to daily ask the question: “Is this because I’m of colour?”

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COLUMN: Federal bill does not have unanimous support
Next story
LETTER: Summerland RCMP thanks public for support

Just Posted

Police swarm Leon Avenue with guns drawn

A heavy RCMP presence was reported in the 900 block of Leon on Thursday afternoon

Province loses battle to seize Hells Angels clubhouses in Kelowna, Nanaimo, White Rock

B.C. Supreme Court ruled ‘it cannot be proven the clubhouses will be used unlawfully in the future’

The importance of celebrating pride during COVID-19: Central Okanagan School District

The month celebrates the diversity of sexual orientations and gender identities

Central Okanagan Public Schools stands with Black Lives Matter movement

The District is increasing awareness of issues that continue to impact students and the community

Kelowna man’s alleged hamster torture prompts PETA response

PETA is calling for PetSmart to stop selling live animals after a Kelowna man allegedly tortured three hamsters he bought there

B.C. records highest ever number of fatal overdoses in May with 170 deaths

Thats 11 people dying from illicit drugs every two days

COLUMN: Explore our universe (at a distance)

Okanagan Regional Library offers virtual summer program for children

NHL return unlikely to affect minor hockey in B.C.: officials

Minor sports remain part of Phase 4 of Restart Plan

COVID-19: Restaurants no longer limited to 50% capacity for dine-in guests

Buffets are also able to reopen, according to the updated provincial health order

Summerland tasting rooms opening to the public

Bottleneck Drive members following provincial guidelines as they reopen

‘Lucky to be alive,’ B.C. man was on COVID-19 ‘roller coaster’ for eight weeks in hospital

‘I want to tell people how this virus almost killed me,’ award-winning volunteer Atish Ram says

B.C. delays increase to log export restrictions in COVID-19 crisis

Market slump frustrates NDP plan to revive mill employment

LETTER: Summerland RCMP thanks public for support

Community has provided motivation for police force

COVID-19: Okanagan company’s campaign to help keep zoos, aquariums afloat

Mysis shrimp will be harvested from Okanagan Lake and other Interior lakes to sustain the program

Most Read