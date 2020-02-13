Galloway: No ‘effing’ beige

No, really. Don’t be afraid of colour. Colour ROCKS. Colour isn’t “brave” – it’s easy, interchangeable, versatile. Sure, colour can make a space less austere, it can lighten or brighten a room, yes – colour can be used to highlight different areas, or hide them, but it’s so much more. I want to open your eyes to colour… it’s a beautiful tool for expressing who you are.

Hi, my name is Jules and I’m addicted to colour.

Colour Psychology is a thing. I know you’ve walked into a room and felt it.. You love it, you hate it – visceral reactions come from your brain – you’re triggered, good or bad. Just like smell can elicit deep emotion, so can colour.

If you know anything about me, you’ll know I love to play with design. At Evolve Design | Build, we only work with Commercial Spaces – I am endlessly amazed at how Clients LOVE our work, our confident use of colour to express the personality of the organisation we are working with – and yet, more often than not, they are frightened to let us use it on their project. Of course, we work our magic and they come through the fear to another amazing space, but where does that anxiety come from?

It’s PAINT, people! We need to get you over that barrier. (We love wall covering too, but I’m saving that baby for another article…) but PAINT! It can be changed whenever you like, it’s like wearing a new coat for a season (or, let’s be honest, three).. it’s not a lifetime commitment. Let your space tell your story!

So who are you? What vibe do you want in your offices? How do you want you and your team to feel while they’re working?

If you’re looking for passion, provocation, energetic spaces – it’ll be no surprise that red is your answer – and I use a LOT of red! I love the ambition, confidence, motivation that it provokes. Red speaks to me… I’m pretty loud.

What about black? There’s so much black in our spaces recently, whether it’s pulling in the furniture or accessories, or full-on black walls, black is definitely a statement – it’s a dark neutral and often overlooked. I find the drama and directness of black to be classy and edgy, yet stays fresh and timeless.

And can we talk about pink? Sure, pink is sweet and feminine, that’s OK – and where Mr CEO will probably revolt – Ms CEO shouldn’t shy away through fear of bringing up the pay-gap conversation.. Pink can scream “Hell yeah, I got this, move outta my way”, it can shout your confidence far better than you can with your imposter-syndromed brain..

So whether it’s optimistic, joyous yellow, gorgeous greens that inspire us to think about calm, natural, settings, deep purples that pour feelings of luxury and wealth over our senses, the strong, solid, stabilising emotions that grey does for our grounding and don’t get me started about gold (too soon?) – choose colour! We got you.

About Jules Galloway:

Jules Galloway is known as an agitator and a change maker, and she wouldn’t have it any other way. As the founder/owner of Evolve Design| Build and co-owner of HUB Office Furniture, Jules ignores the status quo and is fundamentally changing the way the design industry does business. Having started her first business more than 25 years ago, Jules’ continued success comes from knowing when to buck the trends and instead dig into the ‘why’ as a way to understand what her clients really want. Especially when they have no idea! Jules has vision and it’s not just about the right chairs to go with that flooring. She is passionate about function-first design and purposeful projects. She has a clear idea of what it means to be part of the community and she incorporates this into every aspect of her life. As an instructor at the Centre for Arts and Technology Design School, Jules encourages young designers to understand the fundamentals but to also be confident to take the risks. Her personal passion for child and youth mental health has led to non-profit organizations making up 80% of her design projects. Jules brings her heart into all she does. She is a relationship builder who has a savvy eye, strong business acumen and leads with her heart. She lives in Kelowna, BC with her two children, her dog and her fiancé – soon to be husband, Lee!

