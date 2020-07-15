HERGOTT: Goodbye column

Paul Hergott is taking a break from writing for Black Press

Thank you. And goodbye. At least for now.

It’s another Saturday morning as I settle down for the two-four hour process of column writing. A weekly process that has repeated itself since the beginning of January, 2007, when I started writing for a Westside edition of the Kelowna Capital News.

It adds up to one year of full time writing.

Yesterday evening my wife suggested that I stop. It wasn’t the first time. But the first time I considered the suggestion seriously.

It helped that her suggestion came at the end of another 55 hour work week.

My initial spark of writing passion was about shining a bright light on the shadowy world of ICBC and other personal injury claims.

It didn’t take long for road safety topics to work their way in.

I have the unique opportunity to investigate the causes of crashes and collisions that result in lifetimes of consequences.

Car crash causes are commonly labeled for the traffic rule that was broken, i.e. failing to yield, failing to stop for a stop sign, etc. But when you really dig into it, you realize that the root cause is inattention.

Drivers don’t purposefully pull out from stop signs in the paths of other vehicles. The fact is that they don’t see the oncoming vehicle that’s there to be seen because of “inattention blindness”.

The more I put my mind to it, the clearer I saw the problem and could identify solutions. And the more I became convinced that I could help steer road safety policies in the right direction.

This column was my pulpit.

ICBC claims are going the way of the dodo bird and I admit defeat on the road safety front.

I have enjoyed writing about other topics from time to time. But it’s been more about “coming up with a topic” than the words flowing from my passion filled fingers.

I am so very, very thankful for the opportunity I have been given to share my ideas. And for the many who have reached out to me over the years with encouraging comments.

Special thanks to my wife who has tolerated the time I have taken away from our family. To my father who has given me grammatical correction and encouragement since the beginning. And to my wife, Jess and Sara-Jane who have so very kindly read and provided their feedback on each of my drafts along the way.

So I’m hanging up my keyboard. At least for now. Perhaps when my work week is shaved down and I regain a writing passion I’ll want to return. And perhaps there will still be a media platform willing to publish what I’ve got to say.

Missed last week’s column?

HERGOTT: The right to resist unlawful arrest

About Paul Hergott, Personal Injury Lawyer:

Paul began practicing law in 1995 in a general litigation practice. Of the various areas of litigation, he became most drawn to and passionate about pursuing fair compensation for personal injury victims, which has gradually became his exclusive area of practice. Paul’s practice is restricted to acting only for the injured victim, never for ICBC nor for other insurance companies.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hergottlaw/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/personalinjurylawfirm/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/hergott_law?lang=en

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/HlawCanada

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ICBC

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COLUMN: A problem with the WE charity

Just Posted

Province agrees to multimillion-dollar payout for alleged victims of Kelowna social worker

Robert Riley Saunders is accused of misappropriating funds of children — often Indigenous — in his care

COVID-19 cases at Oliver farm likely linked to Kelowna outbreak, says Interior Health

A team of doctors, nurses and health investigators are at the Krazy Cherry Farm to test employees

West Kelowna’s Grizzli Winery aims to help people reconnect with community

The Summer Collectif Series begins July 25

Wet June, dry July: Okanagan on track for hot summer

Environment Canada said the summer and early fall will most likely be warmer than average

Okanagan College bestows highest honour to five individuals

Couple from Westbank First Nation and men from Vernon, Kelowna and Shuswap named Honourary Fellows

Okanagan farm turns fruit into drink production

When residents support Farming Karma, they support local orchardists

Summerland mayor asks for community conversation following racist vandalism

Home of Indo-Canadian family in Summerland was targeted on evening of July 13

HERGOTT: Goodbye column

Paul Hergott is taking a break from writing for Black Press

Lake Country motorhome fire deemed suspicious

Vehicle found fully engulfed Tuesday, July 14, just before 8:30 p.m.

COLUMN: A problem with the WE charity

Federal ethics commissioner investigating Trudeau for the third time

B.C. businessman David Sidoo gets 3 months behind bars for college admissions scam

Sidoo was sentenced for hiring someone take the SATs in place of his two sons

PHOTOS: Inside a newly-listed $22M mega-mansion on ALR land in B.C.

The large home, located on ALR land, is one of the last new mansions to legally be built on ALR land

Straight from DeHart

Space Centre Storage a family affair

Thousands of dollars in stolen rice found in B.C. warehouse

Police raid seizes $75,000 in ‘commercial scale’ theft case

Most Read