HERGOTT: When a minor injury isn’t so minor

Paul Hergott is a personal injury lawyer based in West Kelowna

What is a minor injury? Crash victims injured on or after April 1, 2019, need to know because pain and suffering compensation for a “minor” injury is capped at $5,500.00.

For me, the words “pain and suffering” conjure up a heinous torture scene.

It’s just a label. Other labels for the same aspect of loss are “non-pecuniary losses” and “general damages”.

Those labels refer to the aspect of your loss that cannot be measured in dollars and cents.

If someone causes you injury, they must make you whole. They’re obligation is passed on to their insurance company, typically ICBC.

You are not made whole solely by putting back into your pocket the dollars and cents you have lost in income and expense.

Something more is required to compensate you for the experience of being injured.

That experience includes such things as pain, headaches, taking time out of your day to attend physiotherapy and other care and coming home after work with flared up symptoms and no energy to enjoy your family.

If you are lucky, with temporary injuries, that experience will end. If not so lucky, that experience will last the rest of your life.

How do you put a dollar figure on that, when a life without pain is priceless?

We look at long established legal precedents. For decades, judges have very consistently assessed fair compensation for injury victims.

A recent example where the court explained the process is the case of Sahota v. Slupskyy, 2019 BCSC 2215.

The judge noted at paragraph 112 that because these losses are intangible and not easily evaluated, compensation “should be designed to provide reasonable ‘solace’ for a plaintiff’s loss, where ‘solace’ is viewed in the sense of funding things that might make life more bearable or enjoyable.”

And at paragraph 114 noted that a list of factors has been established to help judges evaluate this loss: “A non-exhaustive list of factors taken into account in assessing any award for non-pecuniary general damages include the plaintiff’s age, the nature of the injury, the severity and duration of the pain, disability, emotional suffering, impairment of life, family, marital and social relationships, impairment of physical and mental abilities, and loss of lifestyle.”

An example of a modest amount of compensation is Hans v. Volvo Trucks North America Inc., 2016 BCSC 1155, where $15,000.00 was assessed an appropriate compensation for Mrs. Hans who was described as having shoulder and neck pain, the effects of a minor concussion for three or four months, and driving anxiety. All of her symptoms were fully resolved within approximately one year.

A different level of compensation is required for permanent symptoms, such as in Gartner v. Baumeister, 2019 BCSC 1291. The crash victim was left with chronic headaches, but his activities had not been significantly impacted on a long term basis. His compensation for pain and suffering was assessed at $50,000.00.

The more significant the ongoing symptoms, and the more impact those symptoms have on your life, the higher the compensation assessment.

When our government imposed a cap of $5,500.00 for “minor injuries”, they did not base it on the factors that our courts consider. The definition of “minor injury” does not consider your level of pain, stiffness and other symptoms, whether or not they might last a lifetime, nor how they impact on recreational activities or relationships.

The starting point is a very broad list of injuries that captures all those occurring in typical car crashes, including PTSD, concussion, whiplash, pain syndromes and TMJ.

The only way for those injuries not to be considered “minor”, is if they disable you from performing the essential tasks of your employment, education or activities of daily living for an extended period of time.

For concussions and psychological or psychiatric injuries, your disability must last longer than 16 weeks.

And for the other injuries, your disability must last more than 12 months.

A “minor injury” cap wouldn’t be offensive if it applied to truly minor injuries.

But how can injuries that completely disable you from working for any period of time, or that leave you with anything of permanent symptoms, be considered “minor”?

An animal that looks, waddles and quacks like a duck cannot be made into a moose by defining it as one.

The government has pulled the wool over our eyes by announcing a “minor injury cap” that includes moderate to severe injuries.

Does this concern you? Help expose the truth and contact your MLA.

Missed last week’s column?

HERGOTT: Driving while intoxicated

About Paul Hergott, Personal Injury Lawyer:

Paul began practicing law in 1995 in a general litigation practice. Of the various areas of litigation, he became most drawn to and passionate about pursuing fair compensation for personal injury victims, which has gradually became his exclusive area of practice. Paul’s practice is restricted to acting only for the injured victim, never for ICBC nor for other insurance companies.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hergottlaw/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/personalinjurylawfirm/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/hergott_law?lang=en

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/HlawCanada

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dyer: Your “little bit” does not count

Just Posted

Fresh Outlook Foundation to host community health summit in Kelowna

The summit is scheduled for Nov. 24 to 26, 2020

Kelowna public to weigh in on ‘Cross House’ heritage designation

The house is reported to have been built about 1909 by Abel Gagnon

Construction begins on next phase of separated bike lane

Construction starts Mar. 9 and is expected to be completed in the summer

International Women’s Day events to celebrate empowerment, gender equality

Several events will be on this week to honour women and their achievements

Suspicious package in West Kelowna deemed non-threatening

A package delivered to a business on Dunfield Road was investigated by RCMP Monday

Trudeau urges patience as Wet’suwet’en mull over proposed land and title deal

Pipeline dispute has meant difficult times for many Canadians over the past few weeks, Trudeau says

Victoria police hand out nearly $17,000 in distracted driving tickets in five hours

Police focus on keeping drivers ‘hands on the wheel and mind on the task’

Statistics Canada says political apathy main reason Canadians didn’t vote in 2019 federal election

More than one third of non-voters (35 per cent) say they are ‘not interested in politics’

Elected Wet’suwet’en councillor calls for inclusivity in consensus building over deal

There are more than 5,000 Wet’suwet’en people throughout the province and country

Former Scouts leader facing a number of child porn charges in Surrey

Charges were sworn against Edward Johannas Vandeyck on Feb. 28

Column: Family flees conflict in Syria, now thriving in Salmon Arm

Welcome Shuswap by Linda Franklin, Shuswap Immigrant Services Society

Kootnekoff: ‘I am out of here’

When is a resignation from a workplace valid?

UPDATE: Tornadoes devastate Tennessee, killing at least 19 people

The disaster affected voting in Tennessee, one of 14 Super Tuesday states

BC rink drops fourth straight at Brier

Vernon’s Jim Cotter and company fall 6-3 to New Brunswick Tuesday morning

Most Read