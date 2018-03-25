Hodge: Let the golf, and music, begin

By Charlie Hodge

And a one, and a two, and a one, two, three, FORE!

Let the music and games begin.

When it comes to a great idea and a natural blend local rock musician Brad Krauza has literally created a fundraiser concept that promises to be a hole-in-one winner. The Gonzo Okanagan Music Industry Golf Tournament set for June 15 at Sunset Ranch Golf Course is all about good, positive vibes, and great music throughout the entire event. At the end of the tourney all profits will go towards helping a local family in financial need.

“Our mission with this event is to do something a bit different when it comes to golf tournaments. Not only are we going to put on a great music-themed golf tournament with some form of music at every tee box, we are also tying it by supporting a local Okanagan family in dire need of help as they go through treatment for their child.

“We are turning the golf course into a festival ground and beverage garden for the awards and concert.”

In his past eight fundraising tournaments Krauza and friends have raised $200,000 for local families. This year marks the first time the tournament has included musicians playing live during the day.

“I have four bands or musicians booked already and a few more in the works. We will start to announce some of them soon,” Krauza grins.

Krauza is hoping to partly raise funds by getting every bar, hotel, restaurant, office, radio station or any kind of business who host live music in their place of business to sponsor one of the 18-holes.

Once the day-long tourney is completed, the music and dancing will continue from 7 to 11 p.m. Everyone registering to golf will have a free ticket to the concert event.

For more info on sponsor packages or registration call Krauza at 250-899-2112 or email golf@gonzookanagan.com.

•••

Seems I have been saying farewell to a number of well Kelowna characters of late – however few were/are better known than former politician and open-line radio host Barrie Clark.

Clark died last week at age 86.

A three-term Kelowna City Council member, you always knew where you stood with Barrie and he wasted little time assuring you his place was the right place to be.

I knew Clark long before his council days. Barrie grew up in the valley and was a KSS grad.

Prior to his work in small town politics Clark was a popular, well-known radio voice. He started in the industry in 1949 embarking on a radio career at CKLG and CKWX in Vancouver.

While on the coast Clark eared his first scars in election wars and was enrolled in provincial politics as MLA for North Vancouver-Seymour in 1966 and again in 1969.

Like many of his cohorts he was kicked to the political curb in 1972 when the NDP swept the province.

He then served on city council in North Vancouver before moving back to Kelowna, tossing away his political hat and grabbing back the microphone.

Soon after joining the feisty CKOV station in 1989 Clark began hosting a popular open-line show. There was rarely a dull moment.

However the political bug was more than Barrie could resist and in 1999 he ran for Kelowna City Council. He served three straight terms.

To this day tales of memorable times and tales (mostly humorous) are pontificated at City Hall revolving around the many antics and interesting moments shared with the unique man at the council table.

•••

Speaking of missing someone in Kelowna, City Manager Ron Mattiussi attended his last public hearing before his retirement on Tuesday. Councillor Maxine DeHart did some quick math and concurred that during his 23 years at City Hall, Ron attended 484 public hearings. With four hours average per hearing that tallies to 1,936 approximate hours or almost 55 weeks or 276.5 work days of public hearings. Dealing with intense folks for that long takes a toll.

Best of wishes in your future endeavours.

