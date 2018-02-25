Hodge: Winter Olympics provides must see TV

By Charlie Hodge
Not sure about you but I have been spending any spare time I can find (and some I shouldn’t have) glued to the TV set watching the XXIII Olympic Winter Games.
Considering there are numerous countries represented, including several larger population countries such a United States, Korea, China and Russia, the showing by the Canadians is impressive.
Without question one of the more exciting events so far was Wednesday evening’s women’s hockey gold medal final between Canada and long time rival United States. The two clubs clearly have a grudge for one another in a clash that Canada has largely dominated over the years.
Some undisciplined play cost them however Wednesday and a number of sloppy penalties proved their downfall. The U.S rebounded from trailing 2-1 to tie the game in regulation time and after a 20 minute scoreless overtime won the gold in a heartbreaking shoot out. The loss ended our gold medal run at four Olympics in a row.
Despite the fact Canada’s squad included nine Olympic rookies the team maintained a fast skating, smooth passing, and sharp shooting style of play throughout the tourney.
While a silver medal is not their preferred hardware the team played superb and helped provide some tremendous sports entertainment. Well done ladies!
Meanwhile the men’s squad was scheduled to meet Germany this morning (Friday) in the semi-final match, thanks to some great overall team play. The men’s club has played better than many anticipated since no NHL players were allowed to take part this year.
I had originally predicted that OAR (Russia) would capture gold over Sweden in the final men’s match with Canada battling the U.S. or Finland for the bronze.
Canada has won nine gold and 13 medals overall since the inaugural Winter Games tourney at Antwerp, Belgium, in 1920.
A huge congratulations and tip of the hat goes out to my dear friend Jimmy LeGuilloux who recently hosted his 24th annual Rock4kids event.
What an amazing and impressive track record of community caring and dedication.
Hosted by Whiski-Jacks pub and Kelowna radio station Power104, LeGuilloux and his huge group of talented musicians eared $18,600 during the December fundraiser. All money raised goes towards the worthwhile KidsCare campaign which helps local kids charity. Over the past two dozen years of volunteerism Jimmy and his music buddies have raised $300,000 for kids. Now that’s a Kelowna hero in my mind.
