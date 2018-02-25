Hodge: Winter Olympics provides must see TV

Kelowna columnist Charlie Hodge on the Olympics in PyeongChang

By Charlie Hodge

Not sure about you but I have been spending any spare time I can find (and some I shouldn’t have) glued to the TV set watching the XXIII Olympic Winter Games.

Like most good Canucks I’ve done my best to catch Canadian athletes in action, including both our women and men’s hockey clubs as well as our various skiers and figure skaters. For the large part our representatives have performed admirably and at the time of this writing have already garnered medals including gold.

Considering there are numerous countries represented, including several larger population countries such a United States, Korea, China and Russia, the showing by the Canadians is impressive.

One would be remiss, however, not to acknowledge the impressive showing by Norway which leads the world in total medals. Norway’s excellence in any sport involving skis, particular pentathlon is boggling.

Since this column’s deadline was Wednesday night the fate of Kelowna skiing hero Kelsea Serwa is unknown regarding her highly anticipated races Thursday morning. Serwa is skiing in her third Olympics and snagged a silver medal in Sochi four years ago. She finished fifth in 2010 in Vancouver.

Without question one of the more exciting events so far was Wednesday evening’s women’s hockey gold medal final between Canada and long time rival United States. The two clubs clearly have a grudge for one another in a clash that Canada has largely dominated over the years.

Some undisciplined play cost them however Wednesday and a number of sloppy penalties proved their downfall. The U.S rebounded from trailing 2-1 to tie the game in regulation time and after a 20 minute scoreless overtime won the gold in a heartbreaking shoot out. The loss ended our gold medal run at four Olympics in a row.

Despite the fact Canada’s squad included nine Olympic rookies the team maintained a fast skating, smooth passing, and sharp shooting style of play throughout the tourney.

The world’s finest female hockey player Marie-Philippe Poulin did not have the strong championship game the Canucks needed from her, though she had a good tournament overall. Canada did receive strong showings from veteran members Rebecca Johnston, Meghan Agosta, Haley Irwin, Mélodie Daoust, and Jennifer Wakefield. Impressive rookies included Brigette Lacquette, Ann-Renée Desbiens, Renata Fast, and Laura Stacey (great-granddaughter of Hockey Hall of Famer King Clancy).

While a silver medal is not their preferred hardware the team played superb and helped provide some tremendous sports entertainment. Well done ladies!

Meanwhile the men’s squad was scheduled to meet Germany this morning (Friday) in the semi-final match, thanks to some great overall team play. The men’s club has played better than many anticipated since no NHL players were allowed to take part this year.

I had originally predicted that OAR (Russia) would capture gold over Sweden in the final men’s match with Canada battling the U.S. or Finland for the bronze.

The Canadian team might lack a number of household superstar names, however it is not short of pro experience. Several former NHL members are part of the 25 member squad which boasts a blend of players representing seven various leagues including twelve from the Kontinental Hockey League.

Some recognized names include goaltenders Justin Peters and Ben Scrivens along with skaters Gilbert Brulé, Linden Vey​, René Bourque, Maxim Lapierre, Mason Raymond, Derek Roy and Wojtek Wolski. Wolski is a tremendous example of toughness and determination. He suffered two broken cervical vertebrae, spinal cord trauma and a concussion when he crashed headfirst into the boards during a KHL game just over a year ago.

Canada has won nine gold and 13 medals overall since the inaugural Winter Games tourney at Antwerp, Belgium, in 1920.

•••

A huge congratulations and tip of the hat goes out to my dear friend Jimmy LeGuilloux who recently hosted his 24th annual Rock4kids event.

What an amazing and impressive track record of community caring and dedication.

Hosted by Whiski-Jacks pub and Kelowna radio station Power104, LeGuilloux and his huge group of talented musicians eared $18,600 during the December fundraiser. All money raised goes towards the worthwhile KidsCare campaign which helps local kids charity. Over the past two dozen years of volunteerism Jimmy and his music buddies have raised $300,000 for kids. Now that’s a Kelowna hero in my mind.

Hats off to you, Jimmy.

***

Speaking of talent Tez and I caught the amazing sounds of Greg Sczebel Monday night. The Salmon Arm native performed a fabulous set of originals at the always interesting and entertaining Habitat facility. Despite the frigid night Greg had the crowd cooking with energy throughout his show. The Juno award winning singer now goes by the stage name of Sebell for the sake of annunciation.

Regardless of how folks say his name the young man is tremendously talented and equally tremendous as a person.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
COLUMN: The lingering effects of bullying

Just Posted

Your Saturday story catch-up

Every Saturday, read our popular stories from the week

Friends of Gable Beach concerned with District of Lake Country’s proposal

Carr’s Landing residents oppose the district’s latest solution to Gable Beach

Greyhound stop in Oyama gets cut

Expanded regional transit replacement option for Lake Country

Heavy snowfall for Coquihalla

Kelowna - Snowfall is expected to continue on the highway until Sunday

Lake Country budget approved

Lake Country’s 2018 Operating and Capital Budget was approved Tuesday night

President praises nearly 1,800 volunteers at B.C. Games

Ashley Wadhwani sits down with the Kamloops 2018 B.C. Winter Games President Niki Remesz

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

The way government learn someone has died is getting a digital overhaul

Governments in Canada turned to private consultants 2 years ago to offer blueprint

Bobsleigh team misses Olympic medal finish

Canadian team finishes four-man event 0.84 seconds behind first place, 0.31 seconds from podium

A most delicious competition at the Mall at Piccadilly

Salmon Arm hosts the Best of the Shuswap Pie Baking Contest

B.C. Games: Athletes talk Team Canada at PyeongChang 2018

From Andi Naudie to Evan McEachran there’s an Olympian for every athlete to look up to

Snowboarders sliding into fresh territory at B.C. Games

Athletes hit the slopes for first appearance as an event at the B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops

Looking back at the 1979 B.C. Games: Good memories, even better jackets

39 years later, Kamloops is hosting the Winter Games again, with some volunteers returning

OLYMPICS 101: Oldest and youngest Canadians to reach the podium

This year, Canada sent its most athletes in Winter Games history, here’s a look at record breakers

Most Read