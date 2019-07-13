Ideas sought for a made-in-B.C. ‘staycation’

Some random thoughts, observations and questions.

Like many Canadians, due to economics, health, and a lack of either passport or health insurance, Tez and I have spent the past few years using whatever holiday time we can muster travelling in B.C. Not a tough assignment.

That being said, we are scrambling for interesting ideas for easy on the lungs, mellow holiday adventure ideas within the B.C. Interior. A short trip to Harrison to melt in the mineral springs is on our list, however, we welcome your input on additional suggestions for short, relatively inexpensive trips (one or two nights). Please email me your brilliant recommendations at me at charliehodge333@gmail.com

Of course anytime one wants to take a trip it is nice to find a house sitter, including someone to water a vegetable garden. That simple request seems almost impossible these days since Tez and I have had zero luck in finding anyone interested in even doing piecemeal yard work.

We don’t want to hire a fully fledged landscape company for major dollars and lots of work —simply someone to cut a tiny lawn, weed whack, and perhaps a dozen hours a month of basic yard chores. If you know of anyone with a little energy and a willingness to do a little grunt work, please let us know.

One thing I will not be doing this July is enjoying the Kelowna Buckaroo reunion. An attempt to organize such a gathering failed to garner enough response in time for organizers to continue and it has been cancelled. Too bad since I have a bundle of wonderful memories and exaggerated stories to share.

Despite the cancelled party, former local hockey players were among those dominating NHL activity during the past week. With the time period opening for free agent signings, many eligible players changed clubs or were caught up in trades including two former Kelowna Rockets.

Behemoth Tyler Myers at 6’8 and 230 pounds will be a significant addition to the Vancouver Canucks lineup. The right-hand defenceman was the NHL’s 2009-10 Calder Trophy winner for rookie of the year after spending four years with the Rockets. Myers spent six years in Buffalo before moving on to the Winnipeg Jets for five seasons.

Another popular right-hand Rocket defenseman also moved Tuesday. Smooth skating Tyson Barrie was traded from Colorado to the Toronto Maple Leafs (in exchange for Nazem Kadri). Barrie, a Victoria native, played all eight years of his NHL career in Colorado after five years with the Rockets.

I guess both of them were a little too busy to respond to the reunion barbecue invite. Sigh.

Regardless, their relocation will certainly pique the interest of local hockey buffs who can now cheer on the former Rockets as they play with Canadian-based teams.

I am looking forward to the soon to be released album by local roots band Dirt Road Opera. Led by the golden voice and amazing writing skills of Barry Mathers, DRO promises jaw-dropping harmonies and stunning musicianship as part of the mix in their upcoming menu of musical mastery. Stay tuned for a pre-release review soon.

Last, but hardly least, a hearty congratulations to Jan and Gary Johnston on joining the world of grandparents. Gary and Jan officially joined July 3 with the arrival of six-pound, two-ounce Fiona Mae at Vernon hospital.

Congrats Fiona on having two tremendous grand-parents. Make sure they spoil you.

Charlie Hodge is a Kelowna writer.