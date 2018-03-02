Kelowna and the Central Okanagan continue to have issues with animals

Animals. They are taking over.

As explained in our feature cover story this week, rats arrived in the Okanagan several years ago and have grown into a serious pest, giving homeowners a case of the creeps.

They destroy everything in their path, they love to chew wires, and if they get inside your house….well that’s just terrible.

But not all rats are bad. They actually make great pets. You can even teach them tricks. However it does take some gumption to get past their creepiness.

But seriously, (sort of), rats are the latest in a long line of critters that seem to be growing, right along with the population of the Central Okanagan.

We’ve got deer on the run in various areas, we’ve got a moose on the loose in West Kelowna, we’ve got invasive squirrels all over the place, we’ve got Canada geese that are now being shot and killed by conservation guys (serious) and we (well one person in our office) has serious ant problems.

We used to have bunnies….but that’s another story for another time.

The fact is, it’s an animals’ world and we’re just living in it.

We’ve (not us) built the greatest middle size city in the world (not our words) right in the middle of a forest and we can’t stop complaining about the animals that are also here.

Deer are eating the bushes? Time for a cull. Carp have invaded the lake? Let’s take em out. Canada geese, you say? Off with their heads!

In today’s world there just doesn’t seem to be a real answer for a lot of these issues. Can we live as one with the animals? Can we learn to train rats to herd squirrels and keep ants out of the house?

What are we going to do with all of these invasive species, including us! We might have been the last to arrive on this land. Deer and moose and all variety of animals were here before us.

So as we continue to build this mid-sized city, with its massive sky scraper soon to be throwing shade into the downtown area, it’s best we become one with the rats. Accept them for who they are.

At least they aren’t running for council. Not yet anyhow.

