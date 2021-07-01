KCR: Volunteering brings meaning to life and lifelong friends

Sheila Ferguson started volunteering with Girl Guides in her twenties and has fulfilled a variety of roles over the years, including unit leader, Treasurer, Commissioner and now Co-Chair of one of the camps. She has worked so hard that the organization recognized her with the Merit Award which Sheila says, “Means a lot to me in terms of recognition by my co-Guiders. It means I have made a difference.”

Her enthusiasm for the positive impact Girl Guides makes on both the young girls and the women leaders involved, keeps Sheila engaged year after year.

“I am rewarded knowing that Girl Guides has a significant impact on the growth and character of girls, building strong women,” explains Sheila. Her commitment to empowering girls and women is also evidenced by Sheila being a member of the Canadian Federation of University Women. “CFUW furthers my commitment to the wellbeing of women and our community in their works. In both organizations I have met amazing intelligent, active women who are very friendly and supportive. They are lifelong friends!”

“There is literally nothing a Girl Guide leader would not do for a friend in need,” continues Sheila. “In both organizations I see the power of women, working together, to effect change for the improvement of our society. For myself I have been challenged to learn many new skills and stretch outside my comfort zone along the way. Volunteering makes me truly feel a part of my community.”

If you are wanting to make a difference in your community and to make some lifelong friends, considering volunteering. The VolunteerConnector, KCR Community Resources’ online volunteer platform is a great way to research opportunities in the Central Okanagan. As Sheila told us in her interview, “Volunteering brings meaning to life and it connects you to many others.”

If, like Sheila, you would like to support helping women, you might want to consider a variety of volunteer opportunities available with Dress for Success, a “sisterhood of women who advocated for women’s rights, equality in the workplace and financial independence.” If you share their vision and are passionate about seeing other women through to their full potential, this may be the organization for you. Log on to the VolunteerConnector at www.kcr.ca/volunteer.

For more information or to register go to www.kcr.ca/volunteer or give Emily a call at 250-763-8008, ext.141.

READ MORE: KCR: Volunteering is, finding your passion

READ MORE: KCR: Celebrating volunteers and launch of Volunteer55

Dorothee Birker is the communications and development coordinator for KCR Community Resources, a multi-service agency offering programs and services to meet community, family and individual needs. KCR is home to the Volunteer Centre of the Central Okanagan. You can contact Dorothee at 250-860-4911 or email dorothee@kcr.ca.

Volunteer