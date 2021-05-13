KCR: Volunteering is being part of a whole

Seeking to be a part of a whole is key for many volunteers. They crave the connection with others and seek to make a difference as part of a whole.

“It takes a team to make a difference,” says Teena Gowdy, our Volunteer55 Ambassador this week. “We are all connected to each other, all in reaching for a collective goal.”

Teena has been a part of the community for 35 years and has been volunteering for 30 of those years. She is passionate about singing and acting and looks to share her gifts with the community through community based musicals and singing the national anthem at Rockets Games. She has written over 100 songs and has tried to make an impact by sharing messages that are socially important. Teena has also lent her talents to many community events and fundraisers and loves to volunteer at her church.

“Volunteering has allowed me to give of myself to my community in very creative way,” explains Teena. “It is satisfying, honouring, gratifying and fulfilling. It allows you to look past yourself and feel good in the giving.”

The pandemic has impacted volunteers’ ability to be a part of something and especially for many older volunteers, but opportunities are rebounding and currently volunteers can find awesome opportunities on our VolunteerConnector platform. Consider these options:

Are you professional and friendly? Maybe you can help the Kelowna Gospel Mission as a Receptionist, greeting clients for the non-profit dental clinic.

Do you love stories and songs? Then check out Childhood Connections, they are looking for a Rhyme Time and Story Time facilitator to read stories to kids in the park once a week.

Are you an accountant? Your professional expertise could really be used by the Kelowna Riding Club.

Those of you with green thumbs or a love of yard work can help a couple of organizations in Lake Country. The Lake Country Art Gallery is looking for a Garden Carer to join their team of volunteers currently maintaining the beautiful gardens. Lake Country Health is looking for Yard Angels that go out and help seniors with lawn mowing or raking. You will be helping more than plants bloom through these roles.

However, and wherever you give, know you are making a difference and helping our community shine a bit brighter.

Dorothee Birker is the Communications and Development Coordinator for KCR Community Resources, a multi-service agency offering programs and services to meet community, family and individual needs. KCR is home to the Volunteer Centre of the Central Okanagan and Dorothee has the privilege of working with non-profit agencies and volunteers throughout the region to support the amazing work they do. She loves sharing stories of organizations and people and welcomes your input to tell these stories. Reach her at 250-860-4911 or dorothee@kcr.ca.

