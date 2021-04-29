Cleo Ruffle a volunteer at KCR

Cleo Ruffle a volunteer at KCR

KCR: Volunteering is, finding your passion

KCR Community Resources shares stories of its volunteers in a weekly column

Recently I have been reflecting on my career path and the importance that volunteerism has played in that.

After university I felt lost, not knowing what to do next.

Moving back to the Okanagan, it seemed opportunities were limited and to be really honest, I wasn’t sure what my degree in political science was going to do for me.

I went to work in a family business and found a lot of satisfaction in that. I loved working with my siblings and while we were working hard together, life was pretty good.

Then a friend asked me to volunteer for an event that she was planning and a whole new world opened up to me.

Volunteering connected me to a new social network and to new passions. Volunteering became my happy place and what started as a hobby, became my life’s work.

Over 26 years later, I am happily working my dream job, supporting volunteers and non-profit organizations as they build community. And on occasion, I still get to hang out and volunteer at the family business if needed.

Telling stories about how volunteers build community is part of why I love my work.

The volunteer ambassadors of the Volunteer55 program are sharing their stories to let you know volunteering is not only a benefit to the community, but also to the individual who share their time.

All of the ambassadors are aged over 55 and have lived full lives. They now share their skills, knowledge, passion and community spirit with a variety of community non-profit organizations. Enjoy their intros weekly in the Capital News and check out their full interviews on our website at www.kcr.ca/volunteer.

This week, meet Cleo Ruffle who was born in Trinidad, pursued nursing in the UK and immigrated to Canada in 1984, finally moving to the Okanagan in 1990.

“Volunteering is very important to me, it is a way for me to give back to my community. It’s motivating and rewarding to know I make a difference in someone’s lonely life. My passion has always been helping others,” she said.

As a volunteer at Lake Country Health and Lake Country Seniors Housing Society, Cleo is making a difference, especially during these isolating times during the pandemic.

Cleo’s best advice: “There are many ways to volunteer, choose one that is suitable for you, one which brings joy to your heart and fills a void for someone else.”

Even during COVID times, there are ways to volunteer that are safe for everyone.

To find out more about volunteer opportunities, get in touch with KCR Community Resources and we can help you get started and to find the perfect opportunity. Don’t let age get in the way – there are opportunities for those younger and older, and everyone in between. There are hands-on, safe opportunities and there are great virtual or volunteer-from-home opportunities. The best thing is just to get started. You can find out more at www.kcr.ca or call us at 250-763-8008.

Dorothee Birker is the communications and development coordinator for KCR Community Resources, a multi-service agency offering programs and services to meet community, family and individual needs. KCR is home to the Volunteer Centre of the Central Okanagan. Dorothee has the privilege of working with non-profit agencies and volunteers throughout the region to support the amazing work they do. She loves sharing stories of organizations and people and welcomes your input to tell these stories. Reach her at 250-860-4911 or email dorothee@kcr.ca.

Volunteer

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
EDITORIAL: High marks for Canada’s democratic process

Just Posted

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Humans are just one of the estimated 8.7 million species on Earth

Your morning start for Thursday, April 29, 2021

A Kelowna orchardist’s under-construction ‘bird condo’ pictured at Inuksuk Orchards on Wednesday, April 28. (Amandalina Letterio/Capital News)
Kelowna orchardist erects ‘bird condo’ to save fruit

Inuksuk Orchards is creating a condo of birdhouses, and it wants the community to get involved

Minister of Digital Government Joyce Murray. (Elena Rardon photo)
Federal minister meets with female business owners in Kelowna

Minister of Digital Government visited to discuss supporting female-owned businesses hit by pandemic

teaser photo
A look back at Kelowna’s past

The 1960’s Okanagan Hill Climb

Patrick Ng works for RBC Dominion Securities. (Contributed)
Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO: Patrick Ng

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce hosts Top 40 Over 40 program

Danny Fulton receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel on April 28. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Pop-up vaccination clinic for Indigenous residents comes to Kelowna

First Nations Health Authority is hosting the clinic at Kelowna’s Coast Capri Hotel

Cleo Ruffle a volunteer at KCR
KCR: Volunteering is, finding your passion

KCR Community Resources shares stories of its volunteers in a weekly column

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents bill to delay B.C.’s budget as late as April 30, and allow further spending before that, B.C. legislature, Dec. 8, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. to remove speculation ‘air tax’ passed on to commercial tenants

Tax applies to empty space above property because it’s vacant

Naloxone kits. (Ministry of Health photo)
B.C. nears 500 fatal overdoses in 1st quarter of 2021; 158 deaths in March

Deaths mark a 41% increase from March of last year

British Columbia Premier John Horgan arrives before the budget speech from the legislative assembly at Legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Worker fears getting COVID-19 without sick leave, wants B.C. to act

Premier John Horgan has said the province is considering its own sick-leave program

Logging is proposed for a portion of Mount Ida, with the industrial park to the right. The purple portions are the proposed cut blocks, the yellowy-green are city-owned properties and the red and black dotted lines are the proposed logging roads. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Salmon Arm council to hear logging plans for portion of Mount Ida

BC Timber Sales rep to address city’s development and planning meeting on Monday morning, May 3

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

District of Lake Country municipal hall. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Yelling over phone won’t speed up service: District of Lake Country

District reminds residents to be kind when requesting services during a busy period for staff

Commissioner Austin Cullen, lawyer Brock Martland, and former cabinet minister and Langley East MLA Rich Coleman, as Coleman testified before the money laundering commission on Wednesday, April 28. (Screengrab)
Coleman deflects questions about money laundering in B.C. casinos at hearing

The longtime former Langley MLA was asked about disbanding a gambling crime police unit

Most Read