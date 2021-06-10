Jane Linden

KCR: Volunteering keeps you active

Kelowna Community Resources shares stories of its volunteers in a weekly column

Jane Linden moved to West Kelowna four years ago, having retired from the health care field.

A volunteer most of her life, she quickly started giving back to her new community as a way to meet people and to stay busy and productive.

Like many volunteers, Jane is a serial volunteer, helping at a variety of organizations, including the Central Okanagan Food Bank, the Gospel Mission, Teen Challenge Men’s Addiction Shelter, Trinity Church and Helen’s Acres Farm.

“Volunteering improves my well-being, keeps me active in the community, keeps me fit and really is enjoyable,” said Linden.

“So many grateful people appreciate what you do.”

Even during COVID times, there are ways to volunteer that are safe for everyone.

To find out more about volunteer opportunities, get in touch with KCR Community Resources and we can help you get started and to find the perfect opportunity.

Don’t let age get in the way – there are opportunities for those younger and older, and everyone in between.

There are hands-on, safe opportunities and there are great virtual or volunteer-from-home opportunities.

The best thing is just to get started.

Check out the Volunteer Connector to search for cool ways to give back or contact us at KCR and we can connect you.

***

Is tech your jam? Why not help a senior to bridge the digital divide? Both Peachland Wellness Centre and Lake Country Health are currently running technology mentorship programs that is helping seniors learn to use technology to stay connected, especially while they are social distancing.

Maybe pen and paper are more your thing? Kick it old school and become a Pen Pal with a senior at Lake Country Health. If you prefer, LCH can also connect you with seniors for visits and phone calls.

These programs are so appreciated by isolated seniors.

***

How about honing some of your professional skills?

Accountants, human resources specialists and strategic consultants are being recruited by the Lake Country Art Gallery. You will have the opportunity to make a difference by supporting a growing arts organization to successfully delivery its programs to the community in a sustainable way.

You will be a highly valued and appreciated member of a small, lively and dedicated team You can find out more at www.kcr.ca or call us at 250-763-8008.

Dorothee Birker is the communications and development coordinator for KCR Community Resources, a multi-service agency offering programs and services to meet community, family and individual needs. You can contact Dorothee Birker at 250-860-4911 or email dorothee@kcr.ca.

Volunteer

Previous story
Newcomer to Penticton amazed by kind, friendly residents

Just Posted

Greta Reid with GetintheLoop Okanagan and her dog. (Contributed)
Challenge your friends and co-workers to raise funds for the Kelowna BC SPCA

Register for Lock-in for Love and help the Kelowna BC SPCA reach its goal

This historic photo is of Reid's Corner and the Lifesavers Truck - "The Candy With the HOLE". Taken sometime between the 1940 and 1950s, this photo was shared with the Facebook group Old Kelowna by Barbara Champagne. She was going through an old photo album of her mother's when she came across this picture. If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.
A look back at Kelowna’s past

Reid’s Corner cira 1940-50

A memorial is still in place today along Gordon Drive in memory of the three Ecole Kelowna Senior Secondary Grade 12 students who lost their lives in a car crash that occurred near midnight on Tuesday, May 25. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
KSS still grieving over loss of students

Support of community recognized by students and staff

Rutland Senior Secondary forestry students and Okanagan Forest Task Force volunteers worked together cleaning up a makeshift shooting range along Postill Lake Road. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)
Rutland forestry students, forest task force clean up backcountry together

“I tell people all the time, we need to leave better kids for our planet,” Kane Blake said

Plans for the Westbank Museum beautification project (Westbank Museum/Contributed).
Westbank Museum makes progress in beautification project

The museum is auctioning a brand new guitar in its last push of fundraising

FILE – A view of Hudson Bay Mountain Resort and surroundings near Smithers, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. The trail makes for a bracing hike to Crater Lake (unseen). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
Tourism, hospitality sector digs in for 2nd COVID summer amid wait for border re-opening

Government decisions on travel will be the deciding factor for much of B.C.’s tourism and hospitality industry

Jane Linden
KCR: Volunteering keeps you active

Kelowna Community Resources shares stories of its volunteers in a weekly column

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives to hold a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Trudeau leaves Canada today for a G7 summit as the country is seized by tragedy and demands of justice for Indigenous peoples and Muslims. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau travels to G7, NATO as Canada grapples with Islamophobia, residential schools

Prime minister making his first trip outside the country in more than a year

A woman jogs past a mural as indoor fitness classes and gyms remain closed in Calgary on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Two Prairie provinces hit hard by the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic will be loosening some of their public health restrictions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Alberta to lift some restrictions; Manitoba to release reopening plan

Prairie provinces unveiling or implementing next step in lifting pandemic restrictions

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(File) (File)
Privacy watchdog says RCMP’s use of facial-recognition tool broke law

Privacy commissioner issues report on the force’s information gathering from U.S. firm Clearview A

Darrien McWatters of Summerland came out publicly as transgender in January, 2018. (Contributed)
Summerland firefighter’s transgender identity began 3 years ago

‘My personality hasn’t changed. I just say I’m in a prettier package now.’

Alberta resident Rocky Whitford was found dead inside a GR Baker Hospital bathroom due to an apparent suicide on May 13. (Submitted Photo)
Widow of man in mental health distress questions Cariboo hospital protocol

Warning: This story contains details about suicide that may be distressing.

(Black Press Media files)
First Nation condemns ‘inadequate’ punishment of B.C. lawyer who took on ’60s scoop cases

Stephen Bronstein was suspended for one month and fined $4,000

Most Read