Kelowna city council hits the ground running

And it’s members gear up to make some hard choices

Talk about baptism by fire.

While his eight Kelowna council colleagues have weathered the storm of public pressure when it comes to controversial issues in the past given they were all re-elected, new guy, city Coun. Loyal Wooldridge, is about to learn the true meaning of the old adage in politics: “When it comes to elections, be careful what you wish for.”

Unlike his council colleagues, who, in Shakespeare’s words, have suffered the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune in bruising public hearings of the past, such the relocation of the Visitor’s Centre onto the lakeshore, approval of Westcorp’s yet-to-be-built 36-storey hotel downtown and rezoning land in Rutland for for a building to house graduates of a drug and alcohol treatment program, Wooldridge has it all to look forward too.

And he gets to start with a controversial one—a proposed supportive housing project on Agassiz Road.

That controversial project has residents of the area upset about the close proximity the planned housing to the residences of hundreds of seniors.

Council’s deliberation on the issue will be the epitome of what re-elected Mayor Colin Basran meant when he told his councillors after the Oct. 20 civic election to be prepared to make some tough decisions during the upcoming four-year term.

On Monday, after the nine members of council were sworn into office, Basran pointed to decisions about where to place supportive housing called for in the city’s Journey Home strategy to address homelessness, as some of those difficult decisions.

But, he added, that’s what council members are elected to do—make the tough choices for the betterment of the entire community, not just the directly affected few.

When council approved the rezoning for the Freedom’s Door project in Rutland — the housing for recovered addicts mentioned above — Basran, who was raised in Rutland conceded his vote in favour may cost him friends. But, he felt as an elected member of city council it was his responsibility to vote for a project that was needed in the community and that would help people who live in the city.

It’s a lesson Wooldridge says he’s ready to learn. A day after his election, he was surprised to see how much correspondence had piled up in his city hall inbox.

Such is the life of a city councillor in a growing, busy city. Working for the people may be admirable, but it’s often not easy.

They may love you at the ballot box, but approve a development they don’t like, raise their taxes too much or fail keep roads in decent shape and its a short hop from “congratulations on your election” to “throw the bums out!”

Of course, it hasn’t got to that point for any member of council yet. The nine members were just sworn in for their upcoming four-year term a few days ago.

But the public is fickle when it comes to politicians.

And the phrase “what have you done for me lately” is one Wooldridge is going to start hearing. He just has to ask his seven colleagues.

Alistair Waters is the assistant editor of the Capital News.

Previous story
Hergott: Be accurate in your claim

Just Posted

West Kelowna climbs Most Dangerous Cities list

Macleans magazine release its Most Dangerous Cities list

New Kelowna fitness program helps stroke victims recover mobility

The Fitness and Mobility Exercise program starts this month at the Parkinson Recreation Centre

Highway accident snares traffic in West Kelowna

The accident occurred last night

Co-working office space lands at the Okanagan Innovation Centre

The office space will be in downtown Kelowna

HGTV star urges winter driving caution

Scott McGillivray calls winter tires in Okanagan a safety investment

Just keep swimming: Salmon head across flooded highway to spawn

Salmon in northwest Washington State just keep swimming as they head upstream to spawn.

B.C First Nation declares state of emergency over drastic water shortage

“We need to be there in their time of need.”

Democrats come on strong in House races, but Republicans make Senate inroads

Projections showed the Democrats poised to turn as many as 35 seats, even as their aspirations of an even more impressive breakthrough gradually faded away.

Clement had “terrible lapse of judgment” but remains in caucus: Scheer

Clement sent out a statment Tuesday evening saying the recipient attempted to extort him, threatening to release the photos if he didn’t pay.

Cargo plane goes off runway in Halifax, sending four crew to hospital

The airport activated its emergency operations centre and suspended all flights

Canadian Marc Dos Santos gets Vancouver Whitecaps coaching job

The club announced Wednesday that the Montreal native has been hired as the team’s new head coach.

Parole hearing scheduled today for drunk driver who killed 3 kids

Marco Muzzo was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2016 after pleading guilty to four counts of impaired driving

Okanagan woman has her sights on donating eyeglasses for the needy

Okanagan Rotarian Catherine Goheen is collecting eyeglasses to take to Nepal

Okanagan-Shuswap artists, organizations, get financial boost

Latest round of BC Arts Council grants announced

Most Read