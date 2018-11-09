Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr. —Image: contributed

Kelowna-Lake Country MP urges us not to forget sacrifice of others

Stephen Fuhr says remembering is of no use if we don’t act on what we learn

As both a veteran and an MP, my thoughts this week have been on the value of remembrance.

Veterans Week provides us with the opportunity to pay tribute to the more than 113,000 Canadians who died in service to this nation during the First World War and in the wars, conflicts and military missions that followed.

This year in particular, we are marking the 100th anniversary of Canada’s Hundred Days and the armistice, the 65th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice, the 10th anniversary of National Peacekeepers’ Day, and the 75th anniversary of the invasion of Sicily and the beginning of the Italian Campaign in the Second World War.

In stark contrast, we have also been called upon to remember a less honourable time in Canadian history.

Earlier this week, the Government of Canada apologized to the descendants of the 900 German Jews aboard the MS St. Louis, who, in the spring of 1939, sought refuge in Canada from a rising and brutal Nazi regime. With motives rooted in antisemitism and nationalism, Canada turned its back to their plight and turned them away, guaranteeing that the men, women and children aboard would be among the many who died during the Holocaust.

It is a Canada we are hard pressed to recognize today, but an important chapter in our history that we must not forget.

Remembering is of no value unless we act on what we have learned.

As painful as the past has been, and as difficult as times may seem today, we owe it to ourselves to walk the path of our veterans, to put others before self, to work for the greater good and to reinforce the principles of tolerance, equality and compassion so their sacrifice was not in vain.

To commemorate the First World War armistice and honour all those who have served, the Peace Tower bells in Ottawa will ring out Nov. 11, as will those in Mons, Belgium, the final town liberated during the First World War by the Canadian Corps.

At nightfall that day, bells will also ring out in Canadian communities from coast to coast to coast as a way of remembering.

As we gather together at the cenotaphs in Kelowna-Lake Country on Sunday, let us see the value in remembrance and the power it has to preserve what we value most.

History cannot be changed but in remembering it, we lessen our chances that we are condemned to repeat it.

Stephen Fuhr is the MP for Kelowna-Lake Country.

Previous story
Wolf: Keeping score is part of life

Just Posted

Value of leaders’ proportional representation debate questioned in Kelowna

Both sides feel debate between B.C. premier and Liberal leader added little to the discussion

Snow arrives in Okanagan

First white stuff of the season falling Friday morning; won’t be around long

Lake Country Museum members hopeful for affordable housing project

An open house was held Thursday night for a new affordable housing project

Lake Country man suspected in two-day crime spree in Castlegar

28-year-old man faces 13 charges, including assault with a weapon and flight from police

B.C.’s leaders to debate proportional representation: The case against switching to PR

Premier John Horgan and Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson will square off at 7 p.m. on TV tonight

Fashion Fridays: Sustainable and ethical fashion

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Law students killed in WWI called to bar 100 years later

37 aspiring lawyers to be posthumously admitted to the bar in a ceremony at the Calgary Courts Centre

Plan to create a national securities regulator is constitutional: Supreme Court

The unanimous ruling could help advance plans for a national regulator of capital markets

Michelle Obama reveals she had a miscarriage in new memoir

Michelle Obama says she had a miscarriage and used IVF to conceive girls

B.C. liquor boss soaked up almost $250,000 in total compensation

Executive in charge of cannabis operations earned $8,883 for less than a month’s work in 2017-18

Airliner carrying Canadians from Guyana crash lands after technical problem

The airline says it believes all 118 passengers and eight crew were safe

U.S. judge blocks construction of $10-billion Keystone XL pipeline

Two other export pipelines - expansion of the TransMountain pipeline and Enbridge Inc.’s Line 3 pipeline replacement - also face uncertainty

Military investigating series of fires, power outages on board naval vessels

The Royal Canadian Navy has been rocked over the past two weeks by fires on two of its frigates during operations at sea

Horvat has 4 points as Canucks thump Bruins 8-5

Vancouver continues surprising run with win in Boston

Most Read