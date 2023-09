LETTER: Residents enjoyed Vernon hospitality, appreciate first responders and all who helped out

Many thanks to all the firefighters, police, auxiliary workers, hotels, motels and thousands of people who helped out during this trying time.

Those who are displaced our sincere sympathies. May life improve soon.

We have enjoyed hospitality in Vernon as were evacuated from Lake Country Manor.

May God bless your day and city.

Deidre Simpson

