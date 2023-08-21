Send your letter to the editor via email to news@summerlandreview.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@summerlandreview.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.

LETTER: Air tankers would help with firefighting efforts

747 Boeing tanker has a large capacity

Dear Editor:

Since we now experience summer wildfires as the norm, wouldn’t it be wise to avail ourselves of the 747 Boeing tanker airplane, which has a 19,200-gallon tank?

It’s been taken out of service by an American company because it isn’t a profitable enterprise.

I don’t think wild fire fighting actions are, or should be a for profit enterprise. Obviously they exist for the public good, and firefighters are permanently employed at taxpayers expense.

All of this expense is a bargain, considering the cost of the damage done by the wildfires. From what I read, this 747 tanker project is very effective.

In fact, why not outfit several of these planes with firefighting apparatus and keep them at the ready when the wildfire season is imminent? It would be money well spent.

At present, we have around 17 air tankers on duty, none of which has more capacity than 11,000 litres, or about 2,400 gallons. Compare that with 19,2000 gallons. While what the firefighters are presently doing is heroic, with better equipment, their job would perhaps be a bit easier and more effective.

Ron Stacy

Summerland

To report a typo, email:
newsroom@summerlandreview.com.


newsroom@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Letter to the EditorSummerland

Previous story
OPINION: A flawed investigative body fails to curb RCMP sexual misconduct

Just Posted

Canada Post has issued new service alerts for several communities in the Okanagan Valley amidst rapidly worsening wildfire conditions. (Black Press file photo)
Canada Post suspends delivery service for areas of Okanagan amid wildfires

Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services firefighters Jeff Brown and Murray Robertson and a water tender, along with fire chief Scott Driver, are supporting wildfire response and suppression in the Okanagan. Photo courtesy Cranbrook Professional Fire Fighters Local 1253.
Cranbrook firefighting resources assisting wildfire response in Kelowna

Dallas, his wife Carmen and baby daughter Beckett, were displaced from their Bear Creek home on Thursday. Dallas believes it is “highly unlikely” that the property somehow came through unscathed. (Contributed)
Amid wildfire distress, West Kelowna evacuee wins Kamloops golf tournament

Black Press File Photo
Suspended sentence for Kelowna man who threatened ex-girlfriend with machete