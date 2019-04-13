Letter: An electric minibus for Knox Mountain?

To the editor:

Over the past few weeks, I have been walking up Knox Mountain in Kelowna for a little extra exercise.

It has turned into such a pleasant experience I have been going almost daily, enjoying and sharing the road with pedestrians, many with dogs, mountain bikers and road bikers.

Acknowledging and socializing with them going up and down.

However, when I arrived there Monday afternoon in the rain, I noticed a truck coming down and soon realized that vehicles were now allowed to use the road.

Is there no where to go in town, other than Mission Creek, to get away from cars? Cars are everywhere in Kelowna and more on the way, including a few thousand being added downtown in the all the new condos.

So now instead of strolling up, sometimes three and four abreast, are we now confined to the dirt shoulder, inhaling the fumes?

I suggest the city close the road to cars permanently and buy an electric bus, seating perhaps 10-12 people (cost about $25,000) and provide free service to the top from spring to fall.

The operating costs would not be onerous and can be paid from the tourist tax we already collect, or transit funds.

This is after all 2019. There are options to moving people around, while an electric bus would also open up the mountain to people without a car and who are unable to make the climb.

Don Henderson

Kelowna