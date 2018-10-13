Letter: An ode to the White House from Kelowna

To the editor:
On October 9 the White House announced Nikki Haley would be leaving her post as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. A line from Bob Dylan’s Grammy-winning song Gotta Serve Somebody came immediately to mind: “You may be an ambassador to England or France.”
In this age of Trump, I hope “Zimmy” will be pleased with this rewrite. (In the interest of space, the chorus appears once.)
You may be US ambassador to the UN
You may like to ramble, might watch CNN
You may be a judge who’s had too many beers
You may be a senator for thirty-eight years
You might be on Broadway, dancing on the stage
You might work at the border and put kids in a cage
You may be a businessman or like to eat roast beef
They may call you Donald or some high-degree chief
You may be a great singer, you might be a young clerk
You may be a host on the Fox News Network
You may be rich or poor, you may be short or tall
You may be living in another country that is ready to fall
You may be a domestic worker working in a home
You may be working in a white house or you might work in a dome
You might bake buns or you might even do pranks
You might be a corporate overlord, you might even own banks
You may be a preacher with your spiritual pride
You may be a smilin’ politician taking bribes on the side
You may be workin’ in a barbershop, know how to comb Donald’s hair
You may know all about fitness, may know how to breathe air
Might like to wear spandex, might like to wear wool
Might like to drink water, might like to drink Red Bull
You might like to eat white truffles, you might like to eat bread
You may be sleeping in an alley, sleeping in a queen-sized bed
You may call him Captain Chaos, you may call him Trumplethinskin
You may call him Adolph Twitler, you may call him Puppet of Putin
You may call him Narcissus, you may call him Von Clownstick
You may call him Agent Orange, but no matter what name you pick
Chorus:
You’re gonna have to serve somebody, yes indeed
You’re gonna have to serve somebody
Well, it may be the devil or it may be the lord
But you’re gonna have to serve somebody
David Buckna
Kelowna