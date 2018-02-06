Letter: Appalled by federal government plan on FGM

Kelowna letter-writer says plans by the federal government are wrong

To the editor:

The Prime Minister and his Minister Ahmed Hussen are (reportedly) removing sections from Canada’s new Citizenship Guide that state female genital mutilation (FGM) and honor killings are illegal and not tolerated in Canada. This is the guide that those wishing to become Canadians must study in preparation for citizenship.

For a government that prides itself on promoting the empowerment and equality for women and feminist foreign policy, the decision to remove these sections, thereby not openly opposing the practice, is completely hypocritical and unacceptable. Over two million women and girls worldwide are subjected to this dangerous and abhorrent practice annually. Besides the psychological damage, common physical effects of FGM include vaginal and urinary infections, HIV, pain during menstrual cycles and intercourse, and potential danger for mother and baby during childbirth since genital scar tissue doesn’t stretch.

FGM has no place in Canada. I encourage those who are as appalled as I am at this decision to send your objections to your MP, Minister Hussen, and the PM.

Laurie Bowen, Kelowna

