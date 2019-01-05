Letter: Auditors need to account for pollution; no excuses

A West Kelowna reader discusses the problems with pollution

To the editor:

Modern day auditors and related financial folks strive for full cost accounting of business and government operations. This builds confidence in decision making.

There are short term and long term costs to account for. Short term costs such as capital and labour are rather straight forward to quantify and track. Long term costs such as the impact of greenhouse gas emissions and other pollutants are less defined.

Centuries ago the long term cost of pollution was not a big deal. The human population was small and the world was a big sponge to absorb our waste. Now the human population is set to exceed eight billion. Our waste is much larger and the sponge is much smaller.

In 2019, full cost accounting must now include the long term cost of our pollution. We can now identify, quantify and track it. We can’t ignore it. No excuses left.

The challenge is how to infuse pollution costs into our accounting systems. Carbon taxes and carbon cap and trading are the two lead initiatives. Both have their flaws but the alternative being promoted by populist right wing governments and parties is to basically ignore this legitimate cost and do nothing. Or to rationalize that technology will take care of it in short order; history does not support this.

Aside from distorting basic economics, not putting a price on human pollution reduces the incentive to find solutions and to consume less. We need to price our pollution and the sooner we do it the better.

Steve Burke

West Kelowna

Previous story
Letter: Thank you Kelowna General Hospital and don’t fall this season

Just Posted

Rockets lose first game of new year in shootout

The Prince George Cougars squeaked out a 2-1 win

Vernon Vipers lead scoreboard against West Kelowna Warriors

First game of 2019 puts snakes in good standing for new year

South Rutland Elementary PAC robbed of $20,000

Second theft involving a School District 23 parent advisory council bank account this school year

Kelowna regional district looking at plan for food waste

The Regional District of the Central Okanagan is re-evaluating food waste

Learn to ice fish today in Lake Country

Ice fishing is happening for all ages at Beaver Lake

Video: Do you have a new year’s resolution?

Find out what some people vowed to change about themselves or their life in 2019

‘Obviously inappropriate:’ Insurer exec shocked ASIMIL8 plate was ever issued

Nick Troller filed a legal challenge against MPI over its decision to revoke the personalized plate

Cheesed off: Federal Food Guide makeover worries Canadian farmers

When the overhaul began, Health Canada said it wouldn’t base healthy eating on food industry research

Police: 3 dead, 4 injured in California bowling alley shooting

Multiple victims were found with gunshot wounds inside Gable House Bowl shortly before midnight

Letter: Auditors need to account for pollution; no excuses

A West Kelowna reader discusses the problems with pollution

Letter: Thank you Kelowna General Hospital and don’t fall this season

“Thanks to Steve and his ambulance crew who hauled me off the street.”

Letter: Justin Trudeau’s spending problematic

“I know he gave $10 million to Omar Khadr because he was afraid of litigation.”

Letter: Laws need to be stricter for Kelowna drug traffickers

“Severe sentences would sure help.”

Weather Channel app accused of selling users’ data

Lawyers argue operator misled users who shared their location in exchange for personalized forecasts

Most Read